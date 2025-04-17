The Edge
Rabid raccoon found in San Marcos neighborhood

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
April 17, 2025
A raccoon found in a San Marcos neighborhood has tested positive for rabies, city officials confirmed in a press release.

The animal was spotted on April 14 near Coers Circle, close to Old Ranch Road 12 and Franklin Drive. San Marcos Animal Protection Officers responded, collected the raccoon and submitted it for testing to the Texas Department of State Health Services in Austin.

The test came back positive. The resident who reported the raccoon and had physical contact with it is now receiving medical treatment.

Rabies is a fatal virus that spreads through the saliva of infected animals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, early symptoms in humans can include insomnia, seizures and discomfort at the exposure site. Once symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal.

“Post-exposure treatment consists of a series of injections to build immunity to the rabies virus,” the press release stated. “It is important that anyone that physically contacts or is bitten by a rabid animal seek post-exposure treatment promptly.”

Officials are urging residents not to touch wild animals and to report any that seem sick to Animal Services at 512-805-2655.

Rabies vaccinations for pets are required by Texas law and San Marcos ordinance. Low-cost vaccination resources are available at sanmarcostx.gov/1559/Pet-Help.

