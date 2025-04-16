The Edge
Texas State baseball takes down the Huskies

Paige Wilson, Sports Reporter
April 16, 2025
Kate Maddison
Texas State sophomore #8 Samson Pugh slides to home as all four bases were unloaded in one hit and a pair of erros at the game against Houston Christian University on April 15, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.

The Texas State Bobcats (18-18, 7-8 SBC) took down the Houston Christian Huskies (22-13, 14-4 SLC) Tuesday at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Huskies struck first, scoring a run in the first and third innings, giving them a 2-0 lead against the Bobcats.

The Bobcats struck back in the third, scoring three runs. The first run was a home run to right field on an 0-2 count for Coy DeFury. After that was a double by Ryne Farber, bringing in two more runs and giving the Bobcats a 3-2 lead.

The Bobcat offense didn’t stop there, scoring four more runs in the fourth. Samson Pugh doubled to center field with bases loaded, bringing in two runners, but with consecutive errors by the Huskies, all four runners were brought in.

The Bobcats scored one more run in the fifth to increase their lead to 8-2. The Bobcats rotated through several different pitchers.

Austin Eaton started on the mound for the Bobcats. After pitching 3.1 innings and giving up two runs, Josh Glaser came in. Glaser gets his first career win after pitching 2.2 scoreless innings.

Bryson Dudley came in to relieve Glaser, pitching one inning. Cameron O’Banan came in for the first part of the eighth inning but was then replaced by Braylen Timmins. Dawson Park was the one to close out the game for the Bobcats, making his first collegiate appearance as a pitcher.

The Huskies and the Bobcats both put up one in the eighth making the score 9-3 for the Bobcats. This is the Bobcats fifth midweek win of the season.

The Bobcats travel to Mobile, Alabama, to take on South Alabama for a weekend series.

