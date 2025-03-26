Texas State softball set to battle Roadrunners in I-35 rivalry matchup

The Texas State Bobcats (20-8, 4-2 Sun Belt) are set to face the UTSA Roadrunners (14-16, 2-7 American Athletic) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

The Bobcats lost the first two games of this past weekend’s series against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. On Sunday, the Bobcats made a strong comeback to win the last game of the series 14-12.

This past weekend, the Roadrunners faced the Wichita State Shockers for a three-game series. The Roadrunners fell to the Shockers in the first game but came back to win the second game of the series. UTSA fell to the Shockers 13-5 in the final matchup.

Aiyana Coleman has dominated this season with the most home runs for the Bobcats with 10, more than half of the team’s total. Coleman also leads in batting average (.391), hits (27) and RBIs (27). Keely Williams has a .333 batting average, 26 hits and 14 RBIs.

Sabrina Wick leads the Roadrunners in batting average (.343) and hits (35). Makayla Madrid and Katia Reyes lead in home runs with four each. Madrid leads in RBIs (21) and SLG% (.500), while Reyes is right behind in RBIs with 20.

The starting pitchers for this mid-week matchup have not been announced. The Bobcat pitching staff has 190 strikeouts and a 2.81 ERA over their 182 innings pitched. The Roadrunners have 141 strikeouts and a 4.92 ERA over 200.2 innings pitched.

Ava Eldridge and Meredith Schmitt lead the Roadrunners in wins with four each. Eldridge has pitched 28.2 innings for the Roadrunners and has a 4.39 ERA so far in her freshman season. Schmitt has the second most strikeouts with 27 while Kaylie Olivarez leads the team with 35.

The Bobcat pitching staff is led by Madison Azua, who has 10 wins, 100 strikeouts and a 2.16 ERA. Emma Strood has the second most strikeouts among the Bobcats with 76 and has a 2.91 ERA over 69.2 innings.

The last time the Bobcats faced the Roadrunners was April 17, 2024, when the Maroon and Gold defeated the Roadrunners 10-0 over six innings.

The I-35 battle will be available to stream on ESPN+.