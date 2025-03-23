One09West
63° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State softball falls to Coastal Carolina in second game of the series

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
March 23, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitches against the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.

Abby Henderson took the win over Emma Strood as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (26-6, 3-2 Sun Belt) defeated the Texas State Bobcats (19-8, 3-2 Sun Belt) 5-4 at St. John Stadium in Conway, South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

This win brings Henderson to 8-3 this season with a 3.06 ERA. Henderson faced 24 batters in her five innings and allowed six walks. Nicolette Picone stepped onto the mound for the remainder of the ballgame to face nine batters.

Strood is now 8-4 with an ERA of 2.88. After facing 14 batters and allowing two walks, a pitching change was made with Analisa Soliz stepping onto the mound in the bottom of the third. Soliz faced 18 batters, only allowing two walks.

The Bobcats were the first to score a run with Sydney Harvey making it home after Keely Williams’ RBI triple in the top of the first inning.

The Chanticleers scored all of their runs during the bottom of the fifth.

McKennah Metzger and Brie Normandin both found their way to the bases after each recording a hit followed by RBI singles from Clara Hudgens and Libby Pippin. Georgia Hood hit a home run to bring the Chanticleers to a 5-1 lead over the Bobcats.

In the top of the sixth, the Bobcats worked to get within one of the Chanticleers. The Bobcats found their way to first and second base after walks from Karmyn Bass and Ciara Trahan. Bass was called out at third after Emilee Baker reached on a fielder’s choice, followed by Kate Bubela’s single. With the bases loaded, the Bobcats scored two runs, followed by Sydney Harvey’s RBI single.

The Bobcats will play the Chanticleers in the final game of this series at 11 a.m. on Sunday at St. John Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) throws a pitch against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats defeated Oklahoma State 4-2.
Bobcat baseball clinches weekend series versus Red Wolves
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
John Frazier earns Coach of the Year honors
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) and senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) celebrate a touchdown during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football to hold Pro Day
Texas State junior LHP Alex Valentin (7) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball snaps six-game losing streak against Arkansas State
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) holding a mound visit with junior catcher Megan Kelnar (00) against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats softball shutout by Coastal Carolina
Texas State senior catcher Ian Collier (25) celebrates as he completes a home run, March 18, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats were defeated by Baylor in the seventh inning 19-3.
Texas State baseball hosts red-hot Arkansas State
More in softball
Texas State freshman infielder Erin Peterson (2) dapping up sophomore infielder Kate Bubela (24) against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats travel to Conway for showdown with Chanticleers
Texas State senior outfielder Ciara Trahan (6) rounding third base to score against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats shutout Shockers, run winning streak to seven
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Texas State softball set to face Wichita State in mid-week matchup
Texas State senior, #6, Ciara Trahan, collects a hit at the game against the University of Arkansas on Feb. 6, 2025.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's series sweep to open Sun Belt action
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitches against New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Maddy Azua tabbed with Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week honors
Texas State pitcher sophomore Maddy Azua (22) pitches the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcats softball completes series sweep over Mountaineers with 6-4 win
More in Sports
Texas State junior guard Josh O'Garro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Joshua O'Garro set to enter transfer portal
Texas State junior thrower Melanie Duron warming up to throw at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, Saturday, March 25, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Melanie Duron's new technique leads to historic season
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Four Bobcats earn USTFCCCA All-American Second Team honors
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne addresses media
Baylor freshman third baseman Pearson Riebock (5) is called safe after sliding into home base, March 18, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats were defeated by Baylor in the seventh inning 19-3.
Panic time in San Marcos: Takeaways from Bobcat baseball’s recent games
Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.&#160;
Texas State women's golf finishes 10th in competitive field at Longhorn Invitational
Donate to The University Star