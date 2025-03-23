Texas State softball falls to Coastal Carolina in second game of the series

Abby Henderson took the win over Emma Strood as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (26-6, 3-2 Sun Belt) defeated the Texas State Bobcats (19-8, 3-2 Sun Belt) 5-4 at St. John Stadium in Conway, South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

This win brings Henderson to 8-3 this season with a 3.06 ERA. Henderson faced 24 batters in her five innings and allowed six walks. Nicolette Picone stepped onto the mound for the remainder of the ballgame to face nine batters.

Strood is now 8-4 with an ERA of 2.88. After facing 14 batters and allowing two walks, a pitching change was made with Analisa Soliz stepping onto the mound in the bottom of the third. Soliz faced 18 batters, only allowing two walks.

The Bobcats were the first to score a run with Sydney Harvey making it home after Keely Williams’ RBI triple in the top of the first inning.

The Chanticleers scored all of their runs during the bottom of the fifth.

McKennah Metzger and Brie Normandin both found their way to the bases after each recording a hit followed by RBI singles from Clara Hudgens and Libby Pippin. Georgia Hood hit a home run to bring the Chanticleers to a 5-1 lead over the Bobcats.

In the top of the sixth, the Bobcats worked to get within one of the Chanticleers. The Bobcats found their way to first and second base after walks from Karmyn Bass and Ciara Trahan. Bass was called out at third after Emilee Baker reached on a fielder’s choice, followed by Kate Bubela’s single. With the bases loaded, the Bobcats scored two runs, followed by Sydney Harvey’s RBI single.

The Bobcats will play the Chanticleers in the final game of this series at 11 a.m. on Sunday at St. John Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.