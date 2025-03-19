Texas State softball set to face Wichita State in mid-week matchup

The Texas State Bobcats (18-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) are set to face the Wichita State Shockers (13-13, 2-4 American Athletic) for a mid-week matchup at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bobcat Softball Stadium after a series sweep against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Bobcats went 3-0 in matchups against the Mountaineers this past weekend to open up Sun Belt Conference play. These wins bring the Bobcats to a six-game winning streak with the other three wins against the Missouri State Bears.

The Shockers faced the North Texas Mean Green this past weekend for their second American Athletic Conference series of the season. After an 8-6 loss in the first game against the Mean Green, the Shockers came back to take the next two wins.

The starting pitchers for this matchup have yet to be announced. The Bobcat pitching staff has totaled 70 more strikeouts than the Shockers, 173 compared to 103.

Aiyana Coleman leads Texas State with 23 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBIs and a batting average of .411. Emma Strood is currently 7-3 this season with 67 strikeouts and nine walks. In 58.2 innings, Strood has a 2.62 ERA.

Maddy Azua is currently 10-2 this season and leads the Bobcat pitching staff in strikeouts with 93. Over 75.1 innings, Azua has a 1.58 ERA. Azua was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season after recording 20 strikeouts over 15 innings this past weekend.

Lauren Lucas, Jodie Epperson and Taylor Sedlacek each lead the Shockers in home runs with 4. Lucas and Epperson both lead in RBIs (16), while Sedlacek has 12.

The last time the Bobcats faced the Shockers was Feb. 12, 2023, when the Maroon and Gold won 7-4. The Bobcats trail the Shockers in series matchups 5-11.

The mid-week non-conference matchup will be available to stream on ESPN+.