One09West
64° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State softball set to face Wichita State in mid-week matchup

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
March 19, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.

The Texas State Bobcats (18-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) are set to face the Wichita State Shockers (13-13, 2-4 American Athletic) for a mid-week matchup at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bobcat Softball Stadium after a series sweep against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Bobcats went 3-0 in matchups against the Mountaineers this past weekend to open up Sun Belt Conference play. These wins bring the Bobcats to a six-game winning streak with the other three wins against the Missouri State Bears.

The Shockers faced the North Texas Mean Green this past weekend for their second American Athletic Conference series of the season. After an 8-6 loss in the first game against the Mean Green, the Shockers came back to take the next two wins.

The starting pitchers for this matchup have yet to be announced. The Bobcat pitching staff has totaled 70 more strikeouts than the Shockers, 173 compared to 103.

Aiyana Coleman leads Texas State with 23 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBIs and a batting average of .411. Emma Strood is currently 7-3 this season with 67 strikeouts and nine walks. In 58.2 innings, Strood has a 2.62 ERA.

Maddy Azua is currently 10-2 this season and leads the Bobcat pitching staff in strikeouts with 93. Over 75.1 innings, Azua has a 1.58 ERA. Azua was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season after recording 20 strikeouts over 15 innings this past weekend.

Lauren Lucas, Jodie Epperson and Taylor Sedlacek each lead the Shockers in home runs with 4. Lucas and Epperson both lead in RBIs (16), while Sedlacek has 12.

The last time the Bobcats faced the Shockers was Feb. 12, 2023, when the Maroon and Gold won 7-4. The Bobcats trail the Shockers in series matchups 5-11.

The mid-week non-conference matchup will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior, #6, Ciara Trahan, collects a hit at the game against the University of Arkansas on Feb. 6, 2025.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's series sweep to open Sun Belt action
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitches against New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Maddy Azua tabbed with Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week honors
Inside the Capitol: House Bill 2548
Inside the Capitol: House Bill 2548
A man speaks at a podium, Monday, March 3, 2025 at JCK Ballroom.
Remembering Walter Wright for his lasting impact
A hallway in Alamito Hall, Thursday, March 6, 2025, at Texas State. Alamito Hall is apart of the Hilltop Housing which opened to students in August of 2024.
Alamito, Cibolo halls residents face unresolved electrical issues
The cast and crew of "How to Skydive Without a Parachute" pose for a photo, Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the San Marcos Public Library. Photo courtesy of Katie Henderson.
Actors bring new story to life with script reading
More in softball
Texas State pitcher sophomore Maddy Azua (22) pitches the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcats softball completes series sweep over Mountaineers with 6-4 win
Texas State sophomore Maddy Azua throws a pitch at the game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 6, 2025.
Bobcats battle back, claim series over Mountaineers
Texas State pitcher Madison Azua (22) pitches against Lipscomb University on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Maddy Azua shoves in relief as Texas State softball opens conference play with dominating victory
Texas State sophomore infielder Kate Bubela gears up to bat at home plate during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball opens conference play with Mountaineers
Kate Bubela, sophomore infielder, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a grand slam during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 3-0 weekend
Keely Williams, junior outfielder, celebrates as a play is overturned during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball secures series sweep against Bears in run-rule victory
More in Sports
Coach Martinez's journey with the game of golf
Coach Martinez's journey with the game of golf
Texas State junior pitcher Colby Diaz (35) throws a pitch against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated Binghamton 8-7.
Texas State baseball hosts star-studded Baylor
Sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) is ready to bat during the game against Binghamton on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Mountaineers fight off seven-run comeback to complete series sweep over Bobcats
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno hits the ball against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis maintains winning conference record, defeats Red Wolves
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Sakke Siltala earned fourth top-ten finish of season at Louisiana Classics
Sophomore Henry Buckles
Bobcats shine at NCAA Indoor Championships
Donate to The University Star