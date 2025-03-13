90° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State softball opens conference play with Mountaineers

Ayden Oredson, Sports Reporter
March 13, 2025
Rhian Davis
Texas State sophomore infielder Kate Bubela gears up to bat at home plate during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State Softball (15-6) will play its first in-conference series of the season when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-15) take a trip to San Marcos this weekend to conduct a three-game slate at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

The Bobcats are coming off a dominating series sweep against the Missouri State Bears, where both the offense and pitching had a much-needed bounce-back performance after a difficult trip to College Station the previous weekend.

The Mountaineers, meanwhile, are coming into San Marcos with a 4-3 loss to Austin Peay in the Cathi Maynard Invitational, which they finished with two victories out of five games.

Pitching might be the ultimate strength for Texas State in this series, as Appalachian State’s offense possesses a bottom-four-ranked offense in the conference.

The Mountaineers’ offense contains three players with an OPS above .950. They are led by shortstop Grace Barrett, who leads the team in hits (26), runs batted in (16) and doubles (8).

The Bobcats currently have an overall ERA of 2.18, headlined by the one-two punch combo of Madison Azua and Emma Strood, both having thrown a combined overall 135 strikeouts entering the series.

The Mountaineers’ pitching staff is led by Sophie Moshos and Sejal Neas. While they both possess middle-of-the-pack ERA’s, Neas has an opponent batting average of .234 (seventh overall in the Sun Belt) and Moshos has 57 strikeouts (sixth in the Sun Belt).

Offensively, Texas State looks to Aiyana Coleman to continue her dominating performance. Coleman has been the best batter in the offense, leading the Bobcats in multiple offensive categories that even rank highly among the Sun Belt Conference.

She currently leads the team in OPS (1.404), hits (21), doubles (5), runs batted in (17) and home runs (6).

The Bobcats and the Mountaineers will begin their first game of the weekend series at 6 p.m. on Friday. The series will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior defensive end Kalil Alexander (22) and head coach G.J Kinne lead the football team onto the field to face North Texas at the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Justin Owens named first general manager of Texas State football
Texas State starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Texas Christian University, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to TCU 5-3.
Bobcats drop third straight game vs. TCU
Kate Bubela, sophomore infielder, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a grand slam during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 3-0 weekend
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Two Bobcats finish in top 15 at Tulane Classic
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Four Texas State track and field athletes to compete at NCAA Championship Qualifiers
Texas State junior Ireland Simme jumps off the ground as she send the ball over the net to her Tarleton State opponent at the match on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats struggle in Conway, see winning streak snapped
More in softball
Keely Williams, junior outfielder, celebrates as a play is overturned during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball secures series sweep against Bears in run-rule victory
exas State pitcher sophomore Madison Azua (22) goes to throw the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcats dominate doubleheader
Texas State junior outfielder Keely Williams (13) slides into first base against New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State softball back at home to take on Missouri State
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitches against the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-3 weekend at the Texas A&M Invitational
The Texas State Softball team huddles awaiting their game against Lipscomb University on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Dominant pitching and poor defense gives Idaho State 5-0 win over Texas State
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitches against New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat softball beats George Washington, falls to No. 13 Texas Tech in Saturday doubleheader
More in Sports
Texas State senior starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Grand Canyon University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to GCU 4-0.
Texas State baseball set to host TCU
Texas State Emily Niers uses all her strength to make a perfect level hit at Texas State's match against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats open conference play with dominant win over the Eagles
Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout watches the game against Texas unfold, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Cockrell family donates quarter million dollars to Texas State baseball's Player Development Center project
Texas State Senior Austin Eaton (40) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Campbell puts up 15 runs in dominant win over Texas State baseball
Texas State sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza (4) passes the ball down field to a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Three Texas State soccer players play at international level
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball regroups, evens series with Camels
Donate to The University Star