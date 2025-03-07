71° San Marcos
Texas State developing revenue-sharing process with student-athletes

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
March 7, 2025
Texas State University is developing a process to share revenue with student-athletes, according to a letter released on Friday from Director of Athletics Don Coryell.

“Through licensing agreements and ambassador roles within our department and university, Texas State is developing a process to share revenue with student-athletes, providing them with essential resources to enhance their experience while strengthening our ability to recruit, retain and graduate top talent,” the letter said.

Judge Claudia Wilken granted preliminary approval of the House vs. NCAA settlement on Oct. 7, 2024, giving schools that opt into the settlement permission to compensate their student-athletes directly. The estimated salary cap for institutions in the 2025-26 school year is around $20-22 million.

“In the coming months, you’ll hear more about an Athletics capital campaign focused on growing the Bobcat Club Excellence Fund, advancing high-impact facility projects, and increasing endowed scholarships and season ticket support,” Coryell’s letter said.

