73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s 2-3 weekend at the Texas A&M Invitational

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
March 6, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitches against the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.

Texas State (12-6) posted a 2-3 record at the Texas A&M Invitational last weekend. The Bobcats defeated Princeton and George Washington but lost poorly to No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 13 Texas Tech and Idaho State.

Here are three takeaways from what transpired over the weekend:

This team is young

Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard said it herself following the 6-0 loss to No. 13 Texas Tech last Saturday. Inexperience is part of the reason the Bobcats found themselves in a 6-0 hole two innings into that contest with the Red Raiders. Once everyone settled in, including Emma Strood, who pitched the entirety of the game, the Bobcats played evenly matched to that Texas Tech team.

The Bobcats have only two seniors on the roster, Ciara Trahan and Presley Glende. Although the squad has 10 juniors, only a few have seen valuable playing time, and three of them are new transfers who are still meshing with new teammates.

Roughly seven players who have seen the field regularly so far are underclassmen. Their little experience has shown in the early stages of the 2025 campaign.

The offense is still working itself out but should be fine

In the three losses, Texas State was outscored by its opponents 20-1. It’s easy to look at the score and assume the offense was non-existent, but this is one of the few times that is not the case.

The Bobcats struck out only 15 times over their five tournament games, including zero against No. 5 Texas A&M and one versus No. 13 Texas Tech. Seven of those strikeouts were in the 12-4 run rule victory over Princeton.

The Bobcats put the ball in play all weekend long and at least forced their opponents to make a play. Specifically, against the Red Raiders, multiple balls were hit hard, but unfortunately resulted in spectacular defensive plays.

The defense has got to figure it out

Maybe it was just an off-week for the Bobcats, but it’s a red flag anytime you commit 10 errors in three games.

In its first 13 games of the season, Texas State had only seven errors, which is still not ideal, but misplays and poor communication have stumped the Bobcats on the diamond thus far.

With conference play about two weeks away and many Sun Belt teams having offensive success, clean defense will be crucial in winning the games that matter most.

Next, Texas State will host a three-game home series against Missouri State (1-15). The series begins with a doubleheader on Friday at 4 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
An inverted microscope sits on a table in an empty laboratory at Star One, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Star One is Texas State’s first technology incubator dedicated to research efforts.
Texas State pushes for R1 status by 2027
Senior #3 Crystal Smith and Accounting Senior #11 Jaylin Foster high-five each other at the game against the Ragin' Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.
Marshall ends Texas State women's basketball's season in Sun Belt Tournament
Texas State junior LHP Alex Valentin (7) with a strikeout against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Alex Valentin named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week
TXST redshirt senior forward Tylan Pope (9) prepares to jump to attempt a shot during the game against James Madison University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Pope scored 23 out of the Bobcats' 102 points.
Tylan Pope named to All-Sun Belt Second Team
Aiden Hayes adds more accolades to his name
Aiden Hayes adds more accolades to his name
Co-owners of Hangry Joe's David Thompson (left) and Brandon Wilhelm (right) pose outside of the store during the ribbon cutting ceremony, Thursday, February 6, 2025.
New partnership benefits student-athletes
More in softball
The Texas State Softball team huddles awaiting their game against Lipscomb University on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Dominant pitching and poor defense gives Idaho State 5-0 win over Texas State
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitches against New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat softball beats George Washington, falls to No. 13 Texas Tech in Saturday doubleheader
Aiyana Coleman (17) goes to high-five softball head coach Ricci Woodard while finishing her home run trot during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcats make quick work of Princeton in run-rule victory
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitches against New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
No. 5 Aggies run-rule Bobcats in College Station
The Texas State softball team celebrate after they win against New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State softball set to face No. 5 Aggies, compete in Texas A&M Invitational
Texas State junior #13 Keely Williams and Applied Arts & Sciences Senior #21 Presley Glende greet each other on the field at the Texas State Softball game against Sam Houston State University on February. 18, 2025.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-1 week
More in Sports
Texas State junior infielder Chase Mora (2) at bat against Grand Canyon, Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball falls to UIW in close game
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) rushes the basketball towards the basket during the men's basketball game against James Madison University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 102-93 in double overtime.
2025 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship preview
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 3
Texas State graduate student first baseman Cameron Thompson (4) goes up to bat against Grand Canyon University, Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. Texas State defeated GCU 6-5.
Texas State baseball set to face Incarnate Word on the road
Junior Abigail Parra runs at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Coach John Frazier and 19 Bobcats earn All-Conference honors
Texas State women's basketball players show support from the bench at the game against the Ragin' Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.
2025 Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Championship preview
Donate to The University Star