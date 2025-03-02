Dominant pitching and poor defense gives Idaho State 5-0 win over Texas State

Kasey Aguinaga hurled seven shutout innings as the Idaho State Bengals (14-4) defeated Texas State softball (12-6) 5-0 on Sunday at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

Aguinaga struck out four and allowed two hits and a walk en route to earning the win.

Along with Aguinaga’s dominant performance, poor defense was the story of Texas State’s final game of the Texas A&M Invitational. Four of the five Bengal runs were unearned.

The first three runs of the game came in the third inning. Camryn McDonald reached on a throwing error by Kate Bubela, allowing Belle Navarrete to score the game’s first run. The second run came when Alyssa Yee stole second base and induced a throwing error from Karmyn Bass, allowing McDonald to score. A bunt from Smith led to a throwing error from Emma Strood, permitting Yee to score and increasing the Bengals’ lead to 3-0.

Kate Hogan scored on another throwing error from Bubela in the fourth inning.

Ava Brown put the exclamation mark on the day for the Bengals, hitting a solo home run in the fifth to make the score 5-0.

Strood pitched the first three innings, struck out six and gave up three unearned runs, three hits and one walk. Maddy Azua pitched the last four innings, struck out six and gave up two runs, one earned, three hits and a walk.

Next, Texas State will kick off a three-game set against the Missouri State Bears (1-13) with a doubleheader on Friday at Bobcat Softball Stadium. All three games of the series will be available to stream on ESPN+. Game one will start at 4 p.m.