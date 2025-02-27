Texas State softball set to face No. 5 Aggies, compete in Texas A&M Invitational

The Texas State Bobcats (10-3) are set to face the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies (15-1) at 4:30 p.m. tonight at Davis Diamond in College Station. Texas State will later take on No. 13 Texas Tech (15-4), Princeton (2-2), George Washington (7-3) and Idaho State (10-3) during the Texas A&M Invitational this upcoming weekend.

The last time the Bobcats faced the Aggies, the Maroon and Gold traveled to College Station for the NCAA College Station Regionals. The Bobcats fell to the Aggies 8-0 in five innings. Overall, the Aggies lead the Bobcats in all-time series matchups 71-12.

The Bobcats are coming off a 2-1 series win at the San Marcos Classic this past weekend. Both wins were against the Southern Illinois Salukis, and the Bobcats’ one loss was against the Kansas Jayhawks. In the Bobcats’ first game against the Salukis, Emma Strood struck out 14 batters while allowing five hits.

In Monday’s game against the Salukis, the Bobcats put up a 13-run shutout, with Karmyn Bass hitting her first home run of the year. Bass has obtained four hits this season and leads the Bobcats in RBIs (9) and hits (12).

Aiyana Coleman leads the Bobcats in home runs this season with four.

After securing two wins over No. 8 Florida State, the Aggies settled for a perfect 5-0 win this past weekend at the JoAnne Graf Classic. The Aggie hitters were only punched out 16 times in the tournament, with the pitching staff striking out 43 batters.

In the Aggies’ previous series, Mya Perez went 9-for-17 with one double, three home runs and 11 RBIs. Alongside leading the Aggies in home runs (4), Perez is also the team leader in RBI (27), hits (20) and slugging percentage (.778).

The Princeton Tigers are currently 2-2 this season with only one tournament under their belt, the UNC Tournament held from Feb. 14-16. Karis Ford leads the Tigers with a .667 batting average, six hits and two home runs. Lauren Pappert leads the team in putouts with 23.

The George Washington Revolutionaries are 7-3 this season and last competed at the UNCG Invitational, where they finished the weekend 2-2. Anna Reed leads the team in strikeouts (27) and wins (4). Ashley Corpuz leads the Revolutionaries in home runs (3), RBIs (15) and stolen bases (5).

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are currently 15-3 in overall matchups and are coming off a perfect 7-0 series win at the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic. Before traveling to College Station, the Red Raiders are set to take on North Texas at the Lovelace Stadium in Denton.

In their last series, the Lyman Classic Tournament, the Idaho State Bengals finished 4-0 to improve their 10-3 overall season record. Ava Brown leads the team with six home runs while Camryn McDonald leads with her .500 hitting percentage.

The last time the Bengals and Bobcats faced one another was Feb. 24, 2024, when the Bobcats won 4-1.

Tonight’s matchup between the Bobcats and the Aggies will be available to stream on SEC Network+.