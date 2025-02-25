69° San Marcos
Texas State men’s basketball getting healthy in time for Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Luke Landa, Sports Reporter
February 25, 2025
Kate Maddison
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) gets hyped up with junior guard Coleton Benson (22) before the start of the game against ULM, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. The Bobcats won against the Warhawks 80-63.

Injuries have nagged the Bobcats (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference) all season, but with the final stretch of the season looming large, they are improving and getting healthy at the perfect time.

Standout forward Tyrel Morgan, who earned a Sun Belt Conference weekly honor earlier in the season, missed nine games due to injury. Morgan is averaging 13.9 points per game on 49.8% shooting with 6.9 rebounds per game.

Junior guard Mark Drone is another key player who missed significant time this season. Drone has only played in six games this season.

Three-point ace Dylan Dawson missed 10 games this season due to injury. Dawson is second on the team in made 3-pointers despite missing these games.

In addition to the influx of injuries, Kaden Gumbs missed three games due to illness before returning in the Bobcats’ most recent game on Saturday against the South Alabama Jaguars (19-10, 11-5 SBC).

Thankfully for the Bobcats, their health is trending upward. Drone, Morgan and Dawson all played in the team’s last four games.

“Having those guys back, it makes a big difference because it gives us depth,” Texas State head coach Terrence Johnson said. “It gives us guys who can create their own shot and create shots for others and it gives us a high level of toughness.”

The Bobcats seem to be on the right track toward playing better basketball. They are 3-1 in their last four games, with that loss being 70-65 against South Alabama in overtime.

“It meant a lot [to be back] because all of our adversities and everything,” Morgan said. “Down this stretch we just want to make sure we play right.”

A great sign of progression for the Bobcats is that they avenged the loss to the Jaguars in their most recent game by beating them 93-92 in overtime.

The Bobcats’ win against South Alabama showcased how special they can look when fully healthy, as Gumbs returned to his facilitating ways. Drone made the go-ahead layup to put the finishing touches on a big win against one of the best teams in the Sun Belt.

“A win like this can have a good trajectory on where we want to go,” junior guard Coleton Benson said. “So we just got to take it day by day and win the every day.”

Texas State is set to face the Troy Trojans (18-10, 11-5 SBC) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream ESPN+.

