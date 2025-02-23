Texas State reports possible measles exposure on campus

Nathalie Yanez The Texas State campus is flooded with students walking to class on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Trail.

Update:

In a press release emailed to The Star, the Hays County Health Departments clarified that potential measles exposure on Texas State campus occurred from 3 p.m.to 7 p.m. on Feb. 14. The health department also said exposures may have occurred at Twin Peaks at 1207 Interstate 35 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The health department said they are working in close collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services to notify individuals that may have been exposed to measles.

In an email to the Texas State community, the university announced that a member of a Feb. 14 campus tour has tested positive for measles.

The email said the visitor was from Gaines County in west Texas. Texas State is working with the Hays County Health Department to identify and notify anyone who may have been in contact with the infected individual.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services there have been 90 confirmed cases of measles in 2025, with 57 of those cases being in Gaines County as of Feb. 21. Five of the cases have been in vaccinated individuals, while the remaining 85 cases were in people who were not vaccinated.

The university said that while infections in vaccinated individuals are rare, members of the community should be on the lookout for symptoms such as fevers as high as 105°F, cough, runny nose, sore throat and rashes.

“If you experience these symptoms this weekend, please contact an urgent care facility or your physician immediately,” Student Success wrote in the email. “For questions or to arrange a clinical evaluation, TXST University Health Services will be available on Monday at 512-245-2161.”

More information about measles is available on the Student Health Services website.