Strood dominates as Bobcat softball defeats New Mexico

Emma Strood pitched six innings, only allowing one run in the first inning to lead the Bobcats to a 6-2 win over New Mexico in the last game of the Bobcat Tournament on Sunday at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Strood had eight strikeouts and only walked one. Her record is now 4-0 after the win.

“I think this weekend definitely evolved from last weekend,” Strood said. “I keep putting in the time at practice, and thankfully, it’s starting to show up on the field. I had Karmyn [Bass] behind there and she was really working for me, so I feel like I was throwing my best stuff.”

Ciara Trahan, Kate Bubela and Sydney Harvey each collected two hits.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Bobcats battled back, claiming the lead 2-1 after Keely Williams doubled to right-center field and Aiyana Coleman singled. In the second inning, the Bobcats added another run after Harvey singled, leading Trahan to score.

The Bobcats added three more to score in the fourth inning. Erin Peterson hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Trahan. A single to shortstop by Melania Reeves helped bring in Harvey and Bubela to increase the Bobcat lead to 6-1.

The Lobos added a run in the seventh to make the score 7-2 before a popout ended the game.

With the win, the Bobcats finished the tournament 6-0.

“It feels really good going 6-0, especially as a young program,” Trahan said. “Taking that on to next week is going to help us and give us confidence. We knew they were a good program, and we knew they were going to come back and fight, but we didn’t let down. They scored, and we bit back and just kept scoring.”

The Bobcats will stay home to face Sam Houston at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.