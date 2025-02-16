54° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats men’s basketball loses in overtime, can’t overcome Dunning Jr’s 34 points

Kendall Berry, Sports Reporter
February 16, 2025
Kristen Hadnot
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.

Junior forward Barry Dunning Jr. scored a career-high 34 points as the South Alabama Jaguars took down the Texas State Bobcats 70-65 in an overtime thriller on Saturday at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama.

Dunning Jr also finished with three blocks and 11 rebounds and senior forward Elijah Ormiston scored 15.

In a game where Texas State had the ball in the second half with 3.5 seconds left and a tie, the ball was inbound to Mark Drone at the top of the key, where he drove in to take an unbalanced shot that he missed. This sent the game into overtime, and the Bobcats struggled, not scoring a basket until the 1:48 mark.

Senior forward Tylan Pope had another double-double performance, his sixth of the season, scoring 20 points and racking up 15 rebounds. Senior guards Dylan Dawson and Joshua O’Garro had 10 and 11 points, respectively.

In their second game back after some missed time, Drone and senior forward Tyrel Morgan showed struggles. Drone finished with four points, shooting 1-for-8 from the field, and Morgan scored nine points, shooting 3-for-10.

The Bobcats looked competitive early in this game and showed signs of fight when it came down to the wire. Texas State outrebounded South Alabama 50-35 and even made a couple more 3-pointers than the Jaguars. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, that wasn’t enough, as their 17 turnovers to the Jaguars’ nine summarized the loss. South Alabama had 17 points off turnovers.

After a tough loss, the Bobcats get a redemption shot against South Alabama in one week in San Marcos. However, before that, they look to shake off this loss heading back home as the UL-Monroe Warhawks (7-20) come to town looking to avoid a season sweep.

Tip-off between Texas State and UL-Monroe begins at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
TXST junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) reaches to begin a pitch during the softball game against Fordham University, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the Softball Complex. TXST won the game 8-0.
Two shutouts give Texas State softball another doubleheader sweep
Texas State junior pitcher Sam Hall (36) throws a pitch against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcats win thriller over Binghamton
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) shoots a free-throw during the game against Arkansas State University, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Montue's double-double leads Arkansas State to victory over Texas State women's basketball
Texas State seniors Maria Lora (left) and Sofia Fortuno (right) high-five after scoring a point during their doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Texas State Tennis Complex.
Rain or shine, Bobcats continue to roll
Texas State pitcher sophomore Maddy Azua (22) pitches the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcat softball wins two on Valentines
Texas State recreation studies junior Melody Ellis cheers with a crowd while holding two homemade signs, protesting deporations, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at the Stallions.
Know Your Rights: Local government bodies outline immigration policies
More in mens-basketball
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pope shines, Morgan & Drone return from injury as TXST snaps five-game skid
Texas State graduate guard Dylan Dawson (0) looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to during the men's basketball game against Arkansas State University, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats lose five straight, what seems to be the problem?
Sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dodges Arkansas State University players during the men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Gumbs becomes first Bobcat since 2019-20 to record 100 assists in a season
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dodges an Arkansas State University player and looks for an opening to pass the ball during the men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Four Central Michigan players score 15+ in victory against TXST men's basketball
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) pushes past an Arkansas State University player to head towards the basket during the men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pope’s 23 points not enough to uplift Texas State men's basketball over Old Dominion
The Texas State men's basketball team huddles before their game against Georgia State, Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Strahan Arena.
A midway outlook on Texas State men's basketball's season
More in Sports
Sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) cheers after hitting a double during the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Texas State prevails in season-opening matchup against Binghamton
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Burke earns Sun Belt Golfer of the Week honors
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
TXST offensive lineman Nash Jones "raises NFL stock" during East-West Shrine Bowl
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Texas State softball opens Bobcat Tournament with win over Stephen F. Austin
Texas State sophomore guard Ja'Mia Harris (8) dodges a University of South Alabama player towards the hoop during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball falls to the Ragin' Cajuns in Louisiana
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Farber & Laws earn high rankings by D1Baseball
Donate to The University Star