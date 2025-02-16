Bobcats men’s basketball loses in overtime, can’t overcome Dunning Jr’s 34 points

Junior forward Barry Dunning Jr. scored a career-high 34 points as the South Alabama Jaguars took down the Texas State Bobcats 70-65 in an overtime thriller on Saturday at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama.

Dunning Jr also finished with three blocks and 11 rebounds and senior forward Elijah Ormiston scored 15.

In a game where Texas State had the ball in the second half with 3.5 seconds left and a tie, the ball was inbound to Mark Drone at the top of the key, where he drove in to take an unbalanced shot that he missed. This sent the game into overtime, and the Bobcats struggled, not scoring a basket until the 1:48 mark.

Senior forward Tylan Pope had another double-double performance, his sixth of the season, scoring 20 points and racking up 15 rebounds. Senior guards Dylan Dawson and Joshua O’Garro had 10 and 11 points, respectively.

In their second game back after some missed time, Drone and senior forward Tyrel Morgan showed struggles. Drone finished with four points, shooting 1-for-8 from the field, and Morgan scored nine points, shooting 3-for-10.

The Bobcats looked competitive early in this game and showed signs of fight when it came down to the wire. Texas State outrebounded South Alabama 50-35 and even made a couple more 3-pointers than the Jaguars. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, that wasn’t enough, as their 17 turnovers to the Jaguars’ nine summarized the loss. South Alabama had 17 points off turnovers.

After a tough loss, the Bobcats get a redemption shot against South Alabama in one week in San Marcos. However, before that, they look to shake off this loss heading back home as the UL-Monroe Warhawks (7-20) come to town looking to avoid a season sweep.

Tip-off between Texas State and UL-Monroe begins at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.