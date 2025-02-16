Two shutouts give Texas State softball another doubleheader sweep

Emma Strood and Maddy Azua pitched complete game shutouts as Texas State swept another doubleheader in the Bobcat Tournament, this time against Fordham and New Mexico, on a warm Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

“If you don’t give up any runs, it’s going to be easier to win ball games,” Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard said.

Game 1 – Fordham

Strood delivered with arguably her strongest start for the Bobcats this season, tossing six clean innings and yielding just two total hits, both of which came from the third inning, as Texas State beat Fordham 8-0. Strood struck out eight Fordham batters and lowered her season ERA to 1.77. She improved her record to 3-0 on the season.

The Bobcats offense exploded thanks to the forces of third basemen Kate Bubela, first basemen Aiyana Coleman and shortstop Erin Peterson.

The deep ball played a big role as Bubela collected her first home run as a Bobcat with a straight-away shot to centerfield, giving Texas State the lead in the first inning. Coleman then blasted one into center to double the Bobcats’ lead to 3-0.

Critical errors from Fordham helped give Texas State the edge. The Rams committed three errors, two coming from shortstop Allie Clark consecutively in the bottom of the sixth, setting up the Bobcats’ five-run inning. Shortstop Erin Peterson delivered the dagger with a two-run RBI single to left to lift the Bobcats to a run-rule victory.

Game 2 – New Mexico

Azua pitched lights out against the Lobos as she tossed the full seven innings, limiting New Mexico to four hits and striking out eight to lead Texas State to a 3-0 victory. Marina Tinari of New Mexico pitched only one inning before being taken out for Lexi Atcitty, who pitched the remaining five innings for the Lobos.

The Bobcats offense was not as strong compared to their first game against Fordham, but Coleman still delivered in a big way as she launched her second home run of the season to center-right field to give the Bobcats a lead they never relinquished.

“We worked on just staying consistent,” Coleman said. “We practice and just understand what we need to do in order to capture those wins.”

Between Azua and Atcitty, it was a pitching duel that saw no scores from either side following the first inning until the bottom of the fifth. Melania Reeves struck for a leadoff triple as the Bobcats picked up two critical insurance runs off of fielder’s choices that extended their lead to 3-0.

New Mexico’s best chance for scoring all day occurred in the top of the sixth when it loaded the bases against Azua with two outs. Lobos infielder Ashley Archuleta pinched-hit for Mya Pacheco and almost delivered the go-ahead grand slam when she smacked one deep into left. But, a miraculous catch from left fielder Ciara Trahan at the wall prevented the game from being turned upside down.

“We’re playing one pitch at a time,” said catcher Karmyn Bass. “I think just showing up every day…doing what Coach Scott (Woodard) is doing, making sure that we’re being intentional with every single defensive rep.”

Texas State remains undefeated in the Bobcat Tournament, reaching an overall record of 7-2 on the young season. The Bobcats’ final game in the tournament will be a rematch against New Mexico, slated to start at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday at Bobcat Softball Stadium.