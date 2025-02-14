Pope shines, Morgan & Drone return from injury as TXST snaps five-game skid

Tylan Pope continued his impressive season and helped Texas State men’s basketball snap a five-game losing skid against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks by a score of 72-60 Thursday night in Fant-Ewing Colisiuem.

Pope scored 22 points, with 18 coming in the second half.

Tyrel Morgan played his first game in over a month and showed why Bobcat fans miss him. In 18 minutes of play, Morgan scored 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the field along with a combined three blocks and steals.

Like Morgan, Mark Drone returned from injury last night. In his return to the court, Drone knocked down two 3-pointers and had three assists.

Kaden Gumbs did not play for an unknown reason.

Texas State had no trouble scoring off of the turnovers that they generated. The Bobcats outscored the Warhawks 26-13 on points off of turnovers.

For the Warhawks, freshman guard Micah Caster scored a career-high 11 points, all in the second half of the game.

Next, the Bobcats will take on the South Alabama Jaguars, who sit tied for second place in the Sun Belt Conference. The Jaguars are coming off an overtime thriller win over Marshall.

Tip-off between Texas State and South Alabama is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.