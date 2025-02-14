46° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Pope shines, Morgan & Drone return from injury as TXST snaps five-game skid

Luke Landa, Sports Reporter
February 14, 2025
Kristen Hadnot
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.

Tylan Pope continued his impressive season and helped Texas State men’s basketball snap a five-game losing skid against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks by a score of 72-60 Thursday night in Fant-Ewing Colisiuem.

Pope scored 22 points, with 18 coming in the second half.

Tyrel Morgan played his first game in over a month and showed why Bobcat fans miss him. In 18 minutes of play, Morgan scored 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the field along with a combined three blocks and steals.

Like Morgan, Mark Drone returned from injury last night. In his return to the court, Drone knocked down two 3-pointers and had three assists.

Kaden Gumbs did not play for an unknown reason.

Texas State had no trouble scoring off of the turnovers that they generated. The Bobcats outscored the Warhawks 26-13 on points off of turnovers.

For the Warhawks, freshman guard Micah Caster scored a career-high 11 points, all in the second half of the game.

Next, the Bobcats will take on the South Alabama Jaguars, who sit tied for second place in the Sun Belt Conference. The Jaguars are coming off an overtime thriller win over Marshall.

Tip-off between Texas State and South Alabama is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Burke earns Sun Belt Golfer of the Week honors
Public relations alumnus Jonathan Jones (Left) and advertising alumna Amy Jones (Right) post for their annual family photoshoot, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Austin. Photo courtesy of Jessica Rockowitz.
Couples share how they met at Texas State
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
TXST offensive lineman Nash Jones "raises NFL stock" during East-West Shrine Bowl
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Texas State softball opens Bobcat Tournament with win over Stephen F. Austin
Texas State sophomore guard Ja'Mia Harris (8) dodges a University of South Alabama player towards the hoop during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball falls to the Ragin' Cajuns in Louisiana
Speak On It: Black Men United President discusses Black organizations
Speak On It: Black Men United President discusses Black organizations
More in mens-basketball
Texas State graduate guard Dylan Dawson (0) looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to during the men's basketball game against Arkansas State University, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats lose five straight, what seems to be the problem?
Sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dodges Arkansas State University players during the men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Gumbs becomes first Bobcat since 2019-20 to record 100 assists in a season
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dodges an Arkansas State University player and looks for an opening to pass the ball during the men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Four Central Michigan players score 15+ in victory against TXST men's basketball
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) pushes past an Arkansas State University player to head towards the basket during the men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pope’s 23 points not enough to uplift Texas State men's basketball over Old Dominion
The Texas State men's basketball team huddles before their game against Georgia State, Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Strahan Arena.
A midway outlook on Texas State men's basketball's season
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) twists around Arkansas State University players during the men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Three Arkansas State players score 19+ points in victory against Texas State
More in Sports
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Farber & Laws earn high rankings by D1Baseball
Sophomore runner Abigail Parra makes her way to the finish at the Old Glory Gallop in Grand Prairie, Texas, Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Three Bobcats earn SBC weekly honors
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 2
The Texas State Softball team huddles awaiting their game against Lipscomb University on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's opening weekend
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Burke captures a runner-up finish at first tournament of the spring season
The Texas State baseball team stands for the national anthem before their game against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to the Ragin' Cajuns 16-5.
Texas State baseball 2025 season preview
Donate to The University Star