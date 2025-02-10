Gumbs becomes first Bobcat since 2019-20 to record 100 assists in a season

Sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs became the first Bobcat to record 100 assists in a season since Marlin Davis in 2019-20.

Gumbs crossed the milestone on Wednesday when the Bobcats lost to Old Dominion 75-64. Gumbs had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists in that game.

Gumbs is averaging 4.3 assists per game this season, with his season-high being nine on Dec. 29, 2024, against UT Arlington. He has recorded at least one assist in every game.

Along with the assists, Gumbo averages 12 points per game and is the Bobcat’s third-leading scorer.

Texas State will face Lousiana-Monroe at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.