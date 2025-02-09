60° San Marcos
Four Central Michigan players score 15+ in victory against TXST men’s basketball

R.J. Porcher, Sports Contributor
February 9, 2025
Allison Drinnon
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dodges an Arkansas State University player and looks for an opening to pass the ball during the men’s basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.

The Bobcats’ losing streak extended to five as they lost to the Central Michigan Chippewas 85-70 Saturday at McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

For the Chippewas, guard Jakobi Heady led the way in scoring with 20 points and added four rebounds and two steals. Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 19 points, while Anthony Pritchard and Kyler Vanderjagt each scored 17. The Chippewas shot 57% from the field, 50% from three and 74% from the free throw line.

Shooting 45% from the free-throw line and having 18 turnovers on the night held the Bobcats back.

Forward Tylan Pope led the way for the Bobcats with 13 points and four rebounds. Kaden Gumbs pitched in with 12 points and six assists, and Coleton Benson had 11 points off the bench.

The Bobcats will look for a much-needed win the next time they hit the hardwood when they face off against LA-Monroe at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Donate to The University Star