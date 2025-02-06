Pope’s 23 points not enough to uplift Texas State men’s basketball over Old Dominion

Junior guard Sean Durugordan finished with 20 points, going 10-for-13 from the free throw line in the Old Dominion Monarchs‘ 75-64 win against the Bobcats Wednesday at Chartway Arena.

Robert Davis Jr. came second in scoring for the Monarchs, getting 18 points on 17 total attempts, most of which came from beyond the arc.

Senior forward Tylan Pope continues to play hard, leading all scorers in Wednesday’s game, scoring 23 points and shooting 10-for-13 from the field. Senior guard Joshua O’ Garro finished with 15 points and sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs scored 13. The Bobcat’s bench was quiet, only combining for five points split between Coleton Benson and Nate Deer. Benson struggled from the three, going 1-for-6 from the arc.

The Bobcats started the game aggressively, getting their largest lead of seven, only for it to be quickly evaporated by Old Dominion. The Monarchs came into the game ranked second in the conference in rebounding and showed it Wednesday night, outrebounding the Bobcats 45-27, with 23 being offensive. The second-chance opportunities didn’t compare, as the Bobcats only grabbed eight offensive rebounds.

Behind rebounds, Texas State struggled from the three-point and free-throw lines, going 5-for-17 and 5-for-9, respectively.

Texas State looks to avoid losing five straight as it prepares for its next matchup against the Central Michigan Chippewas. The 10-12 Chippewas are ranked in the bottom half in most scoring categories. However, this team is another rebounding dominant team, ranked 4th in the Mid-Atlantic Conference.

The game between Texas State and Central Michigan will tip off at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 8, at McGuirk Arena and will be available to stream on ESPN+.