75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Pope’s 23 points not enough to uplift Texas State men’s basketball over Old Dominion

Kendall Berry, Sports Contributor
February 6, 2025
Allison Drinnon
Texas State senior Tylan Pope (9) pushes past an Arkansas State University player to head towards the basket during the men’s basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.

Junior guard Sean Durugordan finished with 20 points, going 10-for-13 from the free throw line in the Old Dominion Monarchs‘ 75-64 win against the Bobcats Wednesday at Chartway Arena.

Robert Davis Jr. came second in scoring for the Monarchs, getting 18 points on 17 total attempts, most of which came from beyond the arc.

Senior forward Tylan Pope continues to play hard, leading all scorers in Wednesday’s game, scoring 23 points and shooting 10-for-13 from the field. Senior guard Joshua O’ Garro finished with 15 points and sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs scored 13. The Bobcat’s bench was quiet, only combining for five points split between Coleton Benson and Nate Deer. Benson struggled from the three, going 1-for-6 from the arc.

The Bobcats started the game aggressively, getting their largest lead of seven, only for it to be quickly evaporated by Old Dominion. The Monarchs came into the game ranked second in the conference in rebounding and showed it Wednesday night, outrebounding the Bobcats 45-27, with 23 being offensive. The second-chance opportunities didn’t compare, as the Bobcats only grabbed eight offensive rebounds.

Behind rebounds, Texas State struggled from the three-point and free-throw lines, going 5-for-17 and 5-for-9, respectively.

Texas State looks to avoid losing five straight as it prepares for its next matchup against the Central Michigan Chippewas. The 10-12 Chippewas are ranked in the bottom half in most scoring categories. However, this team is another rebounding dominant team, ranked 4th in the Mid-Atlantic Conference.

The game between Texas State and Central Michigan will tip off at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 8, at McGuirk Arena and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Transfer students contribute to increased enrollment
Transfer students contribute to increased enrollment
Ph.D. student Tay Villaseñor stands with a crowd of protestors chanting against deportations, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at the Stallions.
TXST students protest Trump immigration policy
Speak On It: MGC President discusses TXST diversity
Speak On It: MGC President discusses TXST diversity
The Texas State softball team celebrate with the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship trophy following the victory over Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball 2025 season preview
The Texas State men's basketball team huddles before their game against Georgia State, Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Strahan Arena.
A midway outlook on Texas State men's basketball's season
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf wins first tournament of the spring season
More in mens-basketball
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) twists around Arkansas State University players during the men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Three Arkansas State players score 19+ points in victory against Texas State
Texas State graduate student guard Drue Drinnon's (55) shot is blocked by Louisiana senior guard Michael Thomas (52), Thursday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Bobcats lost 61-70.
Ragin' Cajuns upset Bobcats in White Out game
Texas State men's basketball team huddles during the Texas State vs. Georgia State basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pinion's 17 points leads Red Wolves to victory over Texas State
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pope continues to shine with 25-points in win against Louisiana
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pope named Sun Belt Player of the Week, Lou Henson National Player of the Week
Texas State forward senior Tylan Pope (9) beats defender to the basket against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Tylan Pope and Coleton Benson Shine in Bobcats' Overtime Victory
More in Sports
Freshman tennis player earns unique scholarship
Freshman tennis player earns unique scholarship
Texas State graduate guard Destiny Terrell (10) bumps into an Arkansas State University player during the game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Terrell achieves 1,000th career point as Bobcats snap three-game losing streak
Texas State sophomore sprinter Taejha Badal competes in the women's 4x100 relay event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Texas State sprinters shine at New Mexico Team Open
Texas State freshman women's golfer Allie Justiz drives the ball at hole 18 at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos during the Jim West Challenge. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.
Texas State Women's Golf set to begin spring season
Texas State junior tennis player Sofia Fortuno eyes her opponent, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcats sweep Rattlers to return to a positive record
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne awaits the field alongside sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley prior to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Former pro QB joining Kinne's staff
Donate to The University Star