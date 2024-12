San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) are investigating a shooting at a Sunoco gas station on Wonder World Drive.

According to a SMPD Facebook post, the shooting resulted in the death of an adult female and initial information shows the shooting was accidental. There is no threat to the public according to SMPD.

There is increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they are available.