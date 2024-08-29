89° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Categories:

Texas State introduces rotating food truck system

Brooke Miller, News Contributor
August 29, 2024
Kobe Arriaga
Students gather by Lady Picoza and Bombass Burgers rotating food trucks, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, by Flowers Hall on Bobcat Trail.

Texas State University Dining is offering a variety of food options through a rotation of food trucks on the Quad beginning Aug. 26.

The rotating food trucks will be on campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and are stationed between Evans Liberal Arts and Flowers Hall. The current schedule features two new food trucks per day on campus.

“A lot of people want more local food, more diverse food options, more local owner partnerships to take place and I think this is a good direction,” Chin Hong Chua, Chartwells’ resident district manager said.

Students can use Bobcat Bucks, credit or debit cards to pay at the food trucks, according to Chua.

Chua said some food trucks might offer their own apps, allowing students to order ahead or arrange for delivery. However, unlike other campus dining options, food from the trucks cannot be delivered via GrubHub.

As student enrollment numbers increase every year, Texas State Dining’s immediate concern was to have more places for students to eat during lunchtime, Chua said.

Texas State began construction for this project on July 25, and completed it on Aug. 16. The work created a designated area for the food trucks, equipped with electricity and data lines to allow card payments.

Quinn Fanta

During the first week of the food truck rotation Mexican food, burgers, BBQ and wings are some of the food the trucks will serve.

“A lot of these food trucks are either minority or women-owned and they are local,” Chua said. “We will have that rotation on our website so that people know what they will have and what kind of truck is rolling into that location.”

Lady Picoza, a Mexican food truck, was stationed on campus Aug. 26. Owner Gabriela Mondragon moved from Mexico City to Central Texas in 2008 and has been operating for over fourteen years primarily serving at a military base in San Antonio.

Mondragon plans to serve her entire menu, including a variety of vegetarian options. The food and sauces at Lady Picoza are prepared fresh daily, allowing students to customize their orders to suit their preferences, she said.

“I know some students don’t have family here, so we try to make it as homemade and as family cooked style food so they can have that opportunity to eat something healthy as well,” Gabriela’s business partner Deby Mondragon said.

Deby said she plans to continue Lady Picoza’s involvement with the rotating food truck program and return to Texas State’s campus in the future.

Texas State also has a Yapa Empanadas food truck stationed outside Academic Services Building South along with an AJs Ranch Road Grill food truck, which will be available throughout the entire semester.

According to Chua, the food trucks will be evaluated based on their revenue and popularity to assess which food options are sustainable for the campus long-term.

“If the food truck has some healthy elements and [it is] getting a lot of traction you will see more of this kind of food truck on campus, but if it is not, unfortunately [we won’t] be able to sustain it,” Chua said.

According to Whitney Villarreal, director of marketing and guest experience at Texas State Dining, her department conducts surveys each fall to gather student feedback on their preferences and dislikes.

“I feel like we get really good feedback like students are happy with the variety but if they can get more, they want to see more and we’ve seen they want more variety,” Villarreal said.

Madeline Layton, a fashion merchandising sophomore, said the current dining options on campus are lacking fresh, healthy options.

“Food makes everyone happy, and so I think if there is more variety and better food then everyone will totally agree with [food trucks] and love it,” Layton said.

Chua said Texas State Dining has plans to continue to expand and change as the population grows.

One upcoming project is a 24-hour self-service market at the Student Recreation Center, which will feature technology similar to Amazon’s Just Walk Out. Sensors and cameras will track purchases and charge accounts automatically. The market is scheduled to open next year.

Other changes students will see this fall is the transformation of Burger 101 and Blimpie American Sub Shop at The Den to an express dining hall– buffet style like Harris Dining Hall. Blimpie will be relocated to the UAC cafe this school year.

“We will continue to expand and change as student trends do. We have more international students coming so our food options also need to be on par with their expectations,” Chua said.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Six Texas State football players named to eight award watchlists
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State Alumnus Ben Nudelman, Rachel Fletcher and dog Mila run in Bikini Hill Run Club, Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Sewell Park. Mila is the first dog to run with the run club.
Three locals start run club to build community
Garden of San Marcos: Price Center seeks seating design proposals
Garden of San Marcos: Price Center seeks seating design proposals
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State begins quest for first Sun Belt championship against Lamar
Texas State freshman midfielder Helen Alormenu dribbles the ball during the match against Texas, Friday, March 1. 2024, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Bobcat soccer sends first-ever freshman to FIFA U-20 World Cup
More in News
New Title IX rules won't go into effect at TXST
New Title IX rules won't go into effect at TXST
Student gets off Holland route Bobcat Shuttle March 24, 2023 at the Quad bus stop.
TXST transit shifts gears: from parking to shuttles
(From left to right) Vice President for Research Shreekanth Mandayam, Vice President for Student Success Cynthia Hernandez, Provost Pranesh Aswath, President Kelly Damphousse, Chief Financial Officer Eric Algoe and Vice President of Texas State Round Rock Julie Lessiter discuss future of the university at State of Texas State speech Friday, Aug. 23 at University Events Center.
State of Texas State speech addresses university successes, goals
Unit 6115 is sealed off with caution tape after a fire in a vacant apartment at The Cottages at San Marcos on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
San Marcos officers investigate student apartment fire
San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge answers questions from the press about body camera footage in Malachi Williams' shooting on Aug. 8, 2024 at SMPD in San Marcos.
San Marcos police reveal footage of Malachi Williams' death
uStarlogo
Grand jury clears SMPD officer in shooting of homeless man
More in university
University Star logo
Texas State to open Mexico satellite campus
TXST aviation program to help combat national pilot shortage
TXST aviation program to help combat national pilot shortage
San Marcos sees COVID-19 uptick this summer
San Marcos sees COVID-19 uptick this summer
Allen Dominguez, co-chair of YDSA, and other Texas State students gather to deliver a letter to President Kelly Damphousse against Executive Order 44 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.
TXST changes free speech policy for antisemitism
Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition
Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition
Texas State introduces Global Security Studies major
Texas State introduces Global Security Studies major
Donate to The University Star