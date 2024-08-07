TXST+Camerata+bands+non-music+majors+together+to+play+music

The TXST Camerata Orchestra is a new orchestra starting fall 2024, as a way for non-music majors to continue playing string instruments such as the violin, viola, cello and bass.

Prior to fall 2024, Texas State had one orchestra: the TXST Symphony Orchestra, consisting of many music majors who play wind, brass, percussion and string instruments. The orchestra rehearses three times a week for two hours each and holds a few concerts per semester, focusing on literature on a professional level.

Jacob Harrison, director of Orchestral Activities, said he wants the ensemble to be a positive, welcoming experience where students do not feel stressed or in competition.

“My main goal for [the Camerata] and mission for it is to serve those students as a musical outlet and artistic outlet and for them to have a good, positive community that welcomes them,” Harrison said.

The TXST Symphony Orchestra is highly intensive. Some students wanted to continue performing their instruments but majored in areas other than music giving them no time to pursue both interests.

Harrison said he received messages and interest from students every year about seeing the Symphony’s expectations and not having the time for it. He wanted the Camerata to serve that population and provide them with an opportunity.

“With a campus of almost 40,000 students, I believe there are a lot of string players hiding out there that should come back and pick up their instruments and get them out of the closet and come play in a positive, accepting [and] welcoming environment,” Harrison said.

Harrison said he had the idea for the Camerata since he started teaching at Texas State in 2018. His goal was to make it happen in the next few years, but COVID-19 had him prioritize keeping people safe before resuming preparations last year.

Harrison mentioned the idea to Jacob Rivera, a graduate instructional assistant for the Texas State Orchestras before Rivera came to Texas State. Rivera found the idea exciting, as he knew friends in high school whose future careers did not align with playing music.

“[The Camerata]’s a pretty good experience for non-majors to get this opportunity for an orchestra for them to hopefully feel comfortable playing music again in front of others,” Rivera said. “Also, I was very excited because it’s more opportunities for others to play in an orchestra and have a good time.”

The Camerata’s largest goal is to gather interest among students. Jonathan Thoma, an orchestral conducting graduate, said there will be students who are nervous about joining the Camerata but may connect with its performances.

“The hope is that through our concerts and through our outreach, more students around campus want to pick up their instruments again and join us,” Thoma said. “Whether that be word of mouth or through social media, we want to get the word out and get as many people involved as possible.”

Registration for the class is required, but there will not be an audition. Rehearsals are from 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays to prepare for two concerts per semester, with music ranging from classical to contemporary.

To learn more about the TXST Camerata Orchestra, visit https://www.music.txst.edu/orchestra/txst-camerata.html.