Students at The Towers Hall are forced to evacuate after a bomb threat was reported on campus, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Texas State University. Meg Boles

Officials begin entering The Towers Hall after a reported bomb threat on campus, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Texas State University. Meg Boles

Students evacuate outside Alkek Library after a reported bomb threat, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Texas State University. Kobe Arriaga

Officials pile up outside Butler Hall after a reported bomb threat, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Texas State University. Kobe Arriaga

Police officials investigate the bomb threat at Butler Hall, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Texas State University Kobe Arriaga









All five evacuated residence halls have been reopened after UPD investigated an unsubstantiated bomb threat. The following halls have reopened since being evacuated:

Jackson Hall

Tower Hall

College Inn

Butler

Derrick Hall

“ALL CLEAR – The threat has been determined to be unfounded. All halls are reopening,” a statement from Texas State said.

To monitor Texas State alerts, click here.

Last updated on Jan. 29 at 7:25 p.m.