Here’s what Texas voters approved in the 2023 Uniform Election

13 propositions were passed. 1 was voted against.
Editorial Board
November 8, 2023
Proposition 1: Approved

Proposition 1 protects the right to farm, ranch, produce timber, practice horticulture and manage wildlife. 

 

Proposition 2: Approved

Proposition 2 will allow both city and county governments to provide child care facilities with a property tax exemption. 

Exempting child care facilities from property taxes could allow for lower expenses, helping the facilities stay afloat. In addition, Proposition 2 will allow the state legislature to define child care facilities and eligibility for the tax exemptions.

 

Proposition 3: Approved

Proposition 3 prohibits the imposition of an individual wealth or net return tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or families.

 

Proposition 4: Approved

Proposition 4 raises the homestead tax exemption from $40,000 to $100,000, limits the appraisal of non-homestead real property and cuts out increased funding for state education from the appropriations limit. 

 

Proposition 5: Approved

Proposition 5 will create the Texas University Fund which will pull money from a preexisting fund for tier-two research public universities, such as Texas State, to create more employment and research opportunities. The fund will not pull money from or increase taxes.

 

Proposition 6: Approved

Proposition 6 will create the Texas Water Fund and provide $1 billion to finance water projects in Texas and find new supplies of water. 

The Water Fund will consist of money gathered from the state legislature, investments in the fund and grants. In addition to supplies, some of the funding will also go toward repairing water infrastructure across the state. 

 

Proposition 7: Approved

Proposition 7 will create the State Energy Fund Amendment. The fund is provided by the Public Utility Commission (PUC), and will enforce the PUC’s funding of regions in Texas where power grids are proportionate to their energy load share.

Energy companies including ConocoPhillips and the Texas Oil and Gas Association are in support of the amendment.

 

Proposition 8: Approved

Proposition 8 is the constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and to assist in the financing of connectivity projects. 

According to The Texas Tribune, Prop 8 allocates $1.5 billion to an infrastructure fund meant to expand the internet in Texas where seven million people lack access to service. 

 

Proposition 9: Approved

Proposition 9 will create a cost-of-living adjustment to some annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

This amendment will create $3.45 billion to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to eligible annuitants in TRS. This will be the first cost-of living adjustment for teachers since 2013, which only teachers who retired by 2004 were eligible for.

 

Proposition 10: Approved

Proposition 10 authorizes the state legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation tangible personal property, including finished goods or goods used in manufacturing process, processed by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products. 

 

Proposition 11: Approved

Proposition 11 is the constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities. 

 

Proposition 12: Approved

Proposition 12 provides abolition of the Office of County Treasurer in Galveston County.

 

Proposition 13: Rejected

Proposition 13 calls for the constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.

 

Proposition 14: Approved

Proposition 14 provides for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund. The fund will be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.



