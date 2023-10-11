68°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
New group gives student housing tenants a voice
October 11, 2023
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at Alkek Library.
University responds to 2022 high crime increase
October 11, 2023
Jane Doe Theatre Co. names aspiring playwrights
October 10, 2023
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past a defender, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout 5-0 by ULM
October 9, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State loses heartbreaking second match, splits series with Louisiana-Lafayette
October 8, 2023
Texas State freshman wide receiver Brandon Treggs (29) scores a touchdown, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State unable to overcome late-game miscues suffer first conference loss
October 8, 2023

New group gives student housing tenants a voice

Carson Weaver, Editor in Chief
October 11, 2023

Emily Langley moved into The Junction in San Marcos with mold on her ceiling, broken light fixtures and furniture in bad condition

Langley, an accounting graduate student, has not only sued the apartment complex management for the move-in condition, but is a founding member and vice president of a newly formed community organization, the Tenants Advocacy Group (TAG), which fights for tenant rights in San Marcos.

“I was fully responsible for dealing with the mess that was leftover by the prior tenants,” Langley said.

TAG also fights against rent-by-the-bed (RBB) models, which is common for student housing, and pushes for changes in city ordinances that would improve the living conditions of the thousands living in student housing. 

Opposing a newly proposed seven-story complex on North Street and Lindsey Street, which would be the second largest RBB model complex in San Marcos with over 900 beds, is first on TAG’s list.

The proposed development would require all homes and businesses to be removed and would require the property to be rezoned from “existing neighborhood” to “high intensity.”

“There’s a community here and there’s a neighborhood,” Langley said. “These [property] developers are speaking for [students]. They’re saying ‘This is what students want’… TAG is here to say… ‘No, you don’t speak for us.’”

At the Sept. 26 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, TAG had three representatives to oppose the proposed complex. 

Ashley Saxon, president and founding member of TAG, said students are often stuck in apartments after signing leases without a way out besides paying an entire lump sum of the lease, something some students may not be able to afford. 

“Oftentimes, apartment complexes will show a very polished modeled apartment, and it’s very misleading for students,” Saxon said in public comment at the Sept. 26 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. “It forces them to move into very unsanitary and dirty conditions.”

TAG is eventually looking to make a larger impact in terms of pushing for new city ordinances. 

Langley said the solution for better tenant rights starts with making itself known to the San Marcos Planning and Zoning Commission and San Marcos City Council to push for these changes to city ordinances that improve student living conditions. 

Currently, air conditioning is not required to be provided by Texas landlords. Langley said, in this Texas heat, TAG will push for the city to change that city ordinance.

TAG will also push for apartments to disclose living conditions before a tenant moves in, something that’s close to Langley’s heart.

“Eventually we’re looking into making a larger impact in terms of putting in city ordinances,” Langley said. “We’re going to say, ‘Hey, here’s who we are. Here’s what we believe in.’”

To learn more about TAG, follow its Instagram @tag_smtx. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Life and Arts
Jane Doe Theatre Co. names aspiring playwrights
The principal founder of the Indigenous Cultures Institute, Mario Garza, leads the color guard, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the 12th annual Sacred Springs Powwow at The Meadows Center.
Annual Sacred Springs Powwow to return to San Marcos and educate community
Texas State professor Eraldo Dino Chiecchi flips through his book Josue: A Young Mans Life Lost to Suicide, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in his office at Old Main.
Texas State professor spreads suicide awareness with his new book
Journalism sophomore Breanna Lopez looks at a large-scale installation of plastic cemetery flowers on the wall, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the The Unsettlements: Moms exhibition at Texas State Galleries.
“Linking the legacies”: Artist honors moms’ influences through exhibit at TXST
Karina Bozanich (left), actress for Tilly in She Kills Monsters, and Hatlyn Barricklow (right), actress for Agnes in She Kills Monsters, rehearse a scene in She Kills Monsters, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Performing Arts Center.
Theatre department handles grief in new play
Golden Dawn Arkestra saxophone player Topaz McGarrigle performing at the Martian Arts Festival, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Maxwell, Texas.
Annual Martian Arts Festival celebrates all things San Marcos art and music
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *