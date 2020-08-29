(Audio) Texas State students speak on feelings about semester

Texas State students, faculty and staff returned to campus after months of deliberation about whether it was safe with COVID-19 still present.

Over the summer, the university implemented its Roadmap to Return and encouraged students to take the Bobcat Pledge to help stop the spread of COVID-19. While precautions have been put in place, the virus remains present and must be navigated safely for the students to pursue their education in-person, at least for the foreseeable future.

Students’ day-to-day lives are affected in numerous ways, including how they use transportation, operate in their job settings and attend classes. Many students, including those new to Texas State, have mixed feelings over the safety measures currently in place.

In this audio story, students share how they feel about being on campus, as well as their opinions on the safety precautions the university has implemented.

