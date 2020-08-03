Hays County reports one new COVID-19 fatality

The Hays County Health Department reports one new COVID-19 fatality Aug. 3, a Kyle man in his 70s who was hospitalized at the time of death. The total number of fatalities in the county is 29.

The county reported 26 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 69 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 2,884 and recoveries to 1,980. Data in this report is for Aug. 1-3 as the health department only reports new cases Monday-Friday.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the health department received a new batch of lab reports from the state health department for testing performed in Hays County during a series of mobile testing operations. The report states that 527 new positive cases have been integrated into the data dashboard, totaling 4,893 positive cases in the county.

“The Hays County Local Health Department is only able to report on the cases that are reported to us,” Schneider said. “Given the volume of COVID-19 testing in our county, some delay in reporting is expected.”

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,405. Kyle and Buda have 915 and 385 active cases, respectively.

The total number of received negative tests in the county is now 21,684 with 55 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 107 and total current hospitalizations is 23 after two individuals were hospitalized and three were discharged.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

