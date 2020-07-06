Texas State announces fall sports safety procedures, cancels football tailgates

During its July 2 webinar available to students, Texas State’s Health, Wellness and Safety workgroup announced some of its plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the fall sports season, including the cancellation of football tailgates.

Few details were given regarding the cancellation of football tailgates; however, the decision was made to avoid large social gatherings. As of now, sports are still on schedule for the fall season but schedules will be shortened to reduce travel and risk of infection.

Chief Medical Officer Emilio Carranco detailed other guidelines to keep athletes safe, including weekly COVID-19 testing for every student-athlete, required face masks for athletes and staff during meetings, and when practicing outside, athletes will be put into smaller groups and spread apart to minimize contact. While Carranco says this is the current plan, he says it can change depending on how the virus progresses.

“As you can all see, the COVID-19 situation is a fluid situation,” Carranco said. “Things change, sometimes from day to day and so I think athletics will continue to monitor the situation. The Sun Belt Conference will continue to look at conditions and probably make adjustments as they go.”

According to Assistant Vice President for Academic Services Mary Ellen Cavitt, the Student Recreation Center will host both virtual and in-person activities. Some in-person activities include swim lessons, open swim, individual workouts and limited group exercises. As of now, flag football and indoor soccer are going to be held.

For the full webinar visit the Office of the President webpage.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 64 times, 64 visits today