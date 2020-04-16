COVID-19 updates from Gov. Abbott’s office, April 16, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sits in his office, Sunday, March 26, 2020, at the State Capitol.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched the Governor’s Small Business Webinar series and provided more details on a press conference scheduled Friday to address the state’s economic response to COVID-19.

The Governor’s Small Business Webinar Series provides small business owners and entrepreneurs information on COVID-19 recovery resources, including programs offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration that may assist Texas businesses impacted.

Businesses can also connect with local experts and support systems. Featured speakers include area Small Business Development Centers and other resource providers based on the needs of the communities covered in each webinar.

Over 3,000 people attended the first webinar, specifically tailored to Central Texas. The Webinar Series, held in partnership with the Greater San Marcos Partnership, Greater Waco Chamber and Kerr Economic Development Corporation, replaces the Governor’s Small Business Series events postponed due to COVID-19.

Additional regional webinars will be announced on the Texas Economic Development website in the coming days.

Abbott also announced his press conference addressing the state’s economic response to COVID-19 will take place at noon, Friday, April 17 at the State Capitol. Spectrum News Austin will provide live video coverage.

