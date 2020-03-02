One dead in hit and run, police searching for driver

A hit and run over the weekend resulted in the death of a San Antonio man. San Marcos Police are still searching for the driver.

At 1:27 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, a 911 caller reported seeing a man lying on the edge of the roadway in the 200 block S. Guadalupe St. An initial investigation by the San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team determined it was a hit and run auto-pedestrian collision.

Responding officers located Eligio Vasquez, 69, of San Antonio, who was not breathing. Officers, firefighters and Hays County MS personnel performed CPR until they were able to get a pulse from Vasquez. He was then transported to Seton-Hays in Kyle, but was pronounced deceased by the attending physician.

Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno was called and she ordered an autopsy through the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to a press release from the City of San Marcos. Next of kin has been notified.

The offending vehicle and driver have not been located, but pieces of the vehicle and photos were obtained from security cameras of surrounding businesses.

The vehicle —an older model red pick-up, potentially an extended cab Chevy S-10, with a missing wire radio antenna on the right side of the hood and minor damage to the right front —was last seen going southbound on South Guadalupe after the collision.

This is the third traffic fatality in San Marcos in 2020.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sergeant Sam Myers at 512-753-2182.

