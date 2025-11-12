Texas State captures spotlight at Austin Film Festival

Cady Clements “Leads” director Bryan Poyser (left) and his daughter Hazel Poyser (center) pose with the film’s poster at its premiere, Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the 32rd annual Austin Film Festival.

Lights flashed and energy buzzed through the crowded auditorium at the Austin Film Festival (AFF) as students and seasoned filmmakers found their seats for the next film.

Five standout films made by Texas State students, alumni and faculty earned spots in the 2025 AFF lineup, held Oct. 23–30. From intimate family dramas to vibrant dance stories and moments of human connection, each film showed what Texas State film stands for with personal, grounded storytelling shaped by the hands-on, collaborative energy of Texas State’s film program.

“Leads”

“Leads” is a feature film created by Bryan Poyser, associate professor of film at Texas State, to embody the feeling of being stuck. It follows a once-famous actor-turned-film-professor who’s been going through the motions of life until her brother’s unexpected arrival disrupts her routine and forces her to confront long-buried ambitions.

To share his work with the ones he’s closest to, Poyser cast his daughter as the protagonist’s child. This decision opened the door to intimate, resourceful and unconventional filmmaking, from shooting scenes in his home to developing the script as the story unfolded.

“[‘Leads’ premiere in Texas has been] overwhelming, obviously. There’s so many people, so many familiar faces, students of mine, cast members, crew members. Just to have us all together here finally sharing this movie … it’s been kind of overwhelming,” Poyser said.

“Huntsville”

Johnny McAllister, associate director of film in Texas State’s School of Theatre and Dance, took a stripped-down approach with “Huntsville,” a short film that follows a quiet but emotionally loaded reunion between a father and son after years of separation. He challenged himself with the short format by cutting back details he would normally build into a feature and instead focused on the story’s core. He credits much of the film’s refinement to his wife Annie Silverstein, a filmmaker whose feedback helped shape the final version.

McAllister said he believes AFF gives opportunities to anybody with a good film looking to learn, see and do more in the industry.

“You’re rubbing shoulders with people who have written and directed big, important films, you know, but the kind of ethos that AFF is, ‘Hey, we’re all in this together, and we’re all trying to make films and write and pursue our artistic ambitions,’” McAllister said.

“Baby Freeze”

Kendra McGee, Texas State film alumna, told a heartfelt story in “Baby Freeze,” a short film about a father-daughter breakdancing duo navigating the weight of an upcoming deployment. The film captured the joy they share through movement while quietly exploring the tension that comes with knowing their time together is running out. This short film was written as part of a final film class for McGee that allowed her to make her mark before graduating from the university.

McGee said the hands-on experience provided by Texas State is invaluable to success in the film world. She said her storytelling has grown more than she would’ve thought, thanks to her time here.

“You’re thrown into situations that are real life, so you’re given a project, and you have to find your crew, you have to fund it and fundraise, so you’re just thrown out there and you have to learn all these skills,” McGee said. “[The professors] give you the tools, but you have to actually go out and do it.”

“Last Call”

Janelle Lee Austin, film senior, and Kasey Villalta, theater sophomore, teamed up to create “Last Call” as a class project. The short film follows a bartender at closing time who’s faced with a quiet but meaningful decision to either leave with a woman who’s shown interest or stay and talk with an elderly man who’s clearly going through something.

At first, Austin approached the project like any other class assignment, expecting to take it on with her partner, but it quickly became clear that this film was about more than just checking a box. The project was a chance to learn how to collaborate, bring in others with different strengths and create a film that felt bigger than the classroom it started in.

“[Networking and getting real-world experience through classes and this project]’s when you really learn, when you can get your hands dirty, you know?” Austin said. “I think that you know people learn in so many different ways, and when you’re being manual or physical with something, it’s easier to remember versus just being lectured to all the time.”

“yer smackin”

“yer smackin” is a short film written by John Brown, film production senior. It follows an older brother celebrating his birthday throughout the years with his obnoxious little sister, the person he loves most.

Brown said he was thrilled to get into AFF this year with a film that reflected his teasing relationship with his brothers. From the first idea to using his family’s furniture for set design, Brown included pieces of his life in every aspect of the film. He believes a major contributor to his success was the hands-on experience and genuine relationships Texas State film provides.

“There’s teachers that you don’t really like or haven’t been helpful at all, and I was kind of in that mindset going into college being like, ‘It’s probably the same thing,’ Brown said. “Absolutely not; I have every single film professor here I love.”