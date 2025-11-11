61° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Federal shutdown may delay FAFSA and work-study processing

Arabella DiChristina, Assistant News Editor
November 11, 2025
Isabelle Cantu
TXST One Stop, located in room 240, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at the J.C. Kellam Administration building.

Due to the record-breaking government shutdown there could be delayed work-study payments and delayed application processes for financial aid.

The federal government shutdown started on Oct. 1 when the U.S. Congress failed to pass a funding bill, causing a pause in funding to federal facilities and lapsed programs. This resulted in employees being fired or temporarily laid off.

On Nov. 9, the U.S. Senate passed a bill to reopen the government through Jan. 30, 2026. The bill is pending House approval.

Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Gary Ray wrote in an email to The Star that there are currently no delays in awarding federal financial aid, state aid and institutional scholarships for Texas State University.

“Texas State has been monitoring the shutdown since it began. Enrollment Management has sent an update to key [Texas State] offices so we could provide the latest information to students,” Ray wrote.

Ray wrote that delays in processing and distributing work-study funds are expected if the shutdown continues into next semester.

Work-study eligibility is determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which gives part-time jobs to students in financial need to help pay for college.

“While core financial aid operations like Pell Grants and federal loans continue due to mandatory funding, federal work-study relies on annual appropriations,” Ray wrote.

Ray wrote that students are encouraged to file for financial aid for the spring semester sooner because the oldest requests will be processed first once the government shutdown ends.

“While aid disbursement continues, loan forgiveness applications and support services may face delays due to furloughed staff,” Ray wrote. “About 87–95% of [Department of Education] staff are furloughed, which could slow down responses to student inquiries and technical issues with Federal Aid Application.”

Texas State offers the Bobcat Promise, which covers students’ cost of attendance up to eight continuous long semesters; however, this is only available for first-time freshmen.

Lucia Gonzalez

Nalani Pennick, a healthcare administration senior, said she currently relies on the Bobcat Promise, Pell Grants, subsidized and unsubsidized student loans to attend Texas State.

“I’m about $20,000 in debt, but I’m about $7,000 in debt to the school. I’m trying to get that figured out. It’s always been really difficult,” Pennick said. “It makes it really scary because I graduate in December, and I have to come up with $7,000 … that’s a lot of money.”

Pennick said no one taught her how to deal with the finances and payment plans Texas State put her in. She wants to come back to Texas State for her master’s, but is worried about the price.

“If I’m not able to get assistance from either the university or the government, there’s no way I can afford college,” Pennick said.

Matthew Hood, associate professor in finance and economics and co-chair of the Financial Management Association Student Organization, wrote in an email to The Star that students need to understand the costs and benefits of going to college, otherwise “it is closer to gambling.”

“The total student loan debt is closing in on $2 trillion. Offers of easy credit now are constraining life choices for people with student loans, even into their forties,” Hood wrote.

Hood wrote that the amount of time college students spend managing their finances is about eight hours per year.

Associate Vice Provost for Curriculum and Academic Programs Jeff Housman said there should be no direct impact on courses offered to students, even if some choose to take a semester break due to the shutdown.

Pennick said as a first-generation student, it’s hard to support herself throughout college and sometimes feels like an “impossible feat.”

“I feel like the real reason I went to college is for my family to support them, because they supported me for 18 years, and somewhat through college,” Pennick said. “…Hopefully getting this degree and a master’s degree will be enough to support them the way that they really have supported me throughout my whole life.”

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
Texas State's women's soccer team jumps into Sewell to celebrate winning the Sun Belt Conference, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 in San Marcos.
Bobcats win first title since 2011, look ahead to NCAA tournament
Cadet Cpt. Lyric Adams of the San Marcos High School Air Force Junior ROTC presents the American Flag, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran's Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.
Veterans Day Weekend (Gallery)
Texas State Football Head Coach G.J. Kinne on the sideline during game against Nicholls State, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats won 35-3.
Bobcat football has a serious discipline problem
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners court pass changes to election precincts, discusses development plans for the county
Texas State sophomore midfielder Helen Alormenu (10) jumps in the river to celebrate the first NCAA appearance since 2011, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, at Sewell Park. This is the team's first and last Sunbelt Championship.
Star Snaps 11/3 - 11/10
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne running onto the field before kickoff against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils won 34-15.
Mass suspensions handed out following postgame fight with Louisiana
More in News
The Office of Equity and Inclusion is located at the JC Kellam Administration Building near Moon Street and Sessom Drive. The office manages Title IX programs as well as claims and investigations regarding sexual misconduct and discrimination.
Burglary reported in J.C. Kellam
Fences sit alongside the sidewalk by the San Marcos River, Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Rio Vista Park. The fences were there to mitigate litter and safety issues.
Rio Vista fencing led to cleaner, safer park
City Council Place 2 candidates head to run-off elections
City Council Place 2 candidates head to run-off elections
Matthew Mendoza reelected to San Marcos City Council Place 1
Matthew Mendoza reelected to San Marcos City Council Place 1
Vote
Live 2025 General Election Updates
Texas State releases guidance on course descriptions amid audits
Texas State releases guidance on course descriptions amid audits
More in University
Government shutdown limits veterans, military-connected student resources
Government shutdown limits veterans, military-connected student resources
San Marcos City Hall.&#160;
San Marcos City Council approves tenant's right to organize, moves forward with new city hall concept plan
Students sit inside Taylor-Murphy History Building, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
Firing of Alter, other administrative decisions, lead guest lecturers to withdraw from speaking
University Star logo
Tornado Warning Issued for San Marcos, parts of Hays County
Student Government President Abby Myers (left), UPD Alternative Programs Coordinator Cat Hoyt (center) and Executive Director of Facilities Brain McKay (right) speak about the Safety Walk at the LBJ Mall on Tuesday, Oct. 14.
Texas State hosts 3rd annual Safety Walk
Texas Supreme Court separates from ABA accreditation
Texas Supreme Court separates from ABA accreditation
Donate to The University Star