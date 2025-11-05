Texas State can’t find any answers in first game of season with loss to Falcons

The Texas State Bobcats starters combined for 15 total points, losing 83-48 in their first-ever matchup against the Bowling Green Falcons Monday evening at Strohm Arena in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Falcon’s forward Mayar Wol came off the bench to record the highest point total in the game for both teams with 19 points. Guard Javon Ruffin also scored 13 points coming off the bench. The Falcons did have three starters in double figures while the team shot a total field goal percentage of 53%.

Bowling Green was overall more aggressive, recording 40 points in the paint to Texas State’s 28. From the arc, the Bobcats only shot 3-17 while the Falcons knocked down 10 three-pointers out of 22 attempts.

The Bobcats’ bench outscored the starters 33-15 as sophomore guard Franck Emmou led the way for the Bobcats, scoring 12 points and five rebounds coming off the bench. He shot 55% with two three-pointers under his belt. Junior guard Dimp Pernell came second for the Bobcats in point total, shooting 3-8 from the field, finishing with seven points.

The two returning starters, senior Mark Drone and junior Kaden Gumbs, combined for a total of six points.

Texas State didn’t hold a lead once in the game and was outperformed in every category. Bowling Green out-rebounded the Bobcats 37-26 and visited the free-throw line eight more times than Texas State. The Bobcats didn’t start the game so clean either and were playing catch-up all game long.

It took the team a little over three and a half minutes to get a point on the board, and they got into early foul trouble, recording five in the first five minutes and finishing the game with 18. Texas State also struggled taking care of the ball offensively, giving up 18 total turnovers, which contributed to 19 BGSU points.

The Bobcats are still finding themselves as a team, with the majority of the team being transfers. They look to shake off this blowout loss with Texas A&M-San Antonio next on the schedule.

Tip-off between the Jaguars and Bobcats is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 in Strahan Arena. This game will be available to stream on ESPN+.