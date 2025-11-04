73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats head to semifinals after nailbiter penalty shootout against Dukes

Candice Gilmore, Sports Reporter
November 4, 2025
Abel Barcenas
Texas State graduate defender Kennley Bradley (12) narrowly avoiding a tackle from a James Madison defender, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The Bobcats lost 4-2 against the Dukes.

Texas State Soccer took down James Madison for the first time in program history after narrowly defeating them via a penalty shootout in the Quarterfinal of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Monday evening at the Foley Sports Complex in Foley, Ala.

Graduate goalkeeper Maude Rouanet, who started after Brooklyn Escobar had to sit out due to a red card in the season finale back on Oct. 29, recorded a career high of eight saves while playing all 110 minutes of the matchup.

The Bobcats struck first in the 32nd minute when sophomore midfielder Helen Alormenu kicked it into the box as junior midfielder Victoria Meza made contact and slipped the ball just past Dukes goalkeeper Sofia DeCerb, putting the Bobcats up 1-0 and earning Alormenu her fifth assist of the season while Meza got her fourth goal.

Texas State started playing heavily conservative following their goal, but James Madison continued to be relentless with their offense and defense. In the second half alone, the Dukes shot 17 times compared to the Bobcats five.

James Madison finally broke through in the 73rd minute when defender Jordan Yang intercepted a Bobcat pass and redirected it to forward Audrey Orrock, who proceeded to head the ball pass Rouanet and to the back of the net, evening up the contest to 1-1.

From there, the Bobcats and Dukes would end regulation all knotted up, with overtime looming and the golden goal in effect. Both teams saw plenty of opportunities in ending the game during both overtime periods played.

Senior defender Angela Gatto was given a free kick in the 102nd minute, hitting the back left post and bouncing back as Midfielders Chloe Jones and Alormenu each attempted to rebound the ball in, but it was overshoot and sent the ball out of bounds.

Nearly ending the match at tail end of the second overtime period, Alormenu sent out a shot from just within the midfield line, ultimately landing just on top of the net and sending the contest into penalty kicks.

Both the Bobcats and Dukes saw success in their first four attempts in penalties. On the final Duke shot, Rouanet blocked James Madison’s Ellie Farrell’s attempt on the right side, opening a window of opportunity for the Bobcats.

The game winning goal came from a precise shot by Agyemang, who fully took advantage and gave Texas State another day to live.

The Bobcats will now look forward to its semifinal game against No. 1 seed South Alabama on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Foley Sports Complex in Foley, Ala. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Soccer
Members of the Texas State soccer team pose postgame following a match against Southern Miss. Texas State won 6-1
SBC tournament preview: Cats seeking to depart as champions
Texas State senior defender Angela Gatto Going to kick the ball defending the ball from the opposite team, At Bobcat soccer complex October 18, 2025T Texas State won 6-1.
Red card and controversial refereeing hinder Texas State in regular season finale
Texas State Freshman goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar(0) passes the ball to a teammate. Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex, the Bobcats beat Troy 1-0
Bobcats draw with Jaguars as Sun Belt heads down to the wire
Boko boogies down with the latest Bobcat cohort to join the Texas State family during Fandemonium at UFCU Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
Reaching for the sky: A look inside Texas State's goal oriented pitch to the Pac-12
Texas State soccer players Chloe Jones (13) and Kennley Bradley (12) pose for a picture following Texas State's victory over Southern Miss, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
Texas State prepares for major test against South Alabama
Texas State junior midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) passes the ball down the field to a teammate versus Arizona State, Aug 24, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State clinch Sun Belt tournament spot in convincing fashion
Donate to The University Star