Bobcats get creative with closet-made costumes

Instead of breaking the bank on Halloween costumes, several Texas State students are finding creative ways to repurpose clothing items they already have into new ideas for the holiday. The University Star posted on its Instagram to ask students about what items from their closet they are repurposing for Halloween this year.

Edee Dillard, Clark Kent

Edee Dillard, marketing freshman, said her Clark Kent costume idea came after watching Superman in the theaters with her mom. After saving a similar look from Pinterest, she realized she already owned most of what she needed.

“I bought the tube top,” Dillard said. “Everything else is stuff that I already had.”

Dillard paired the blue tube top with a white dress shirt, a black mini skirt, a blazer and an old pair of glasses to sell the Clark Kent look. To make the logo stand out on the tube top, she used a garment printer at her on-campus job.

Dillard said she tries to avoid buying new costumes for Halloween and instead builds ideas from clothes she already has, or dance costumes from her past.

“I thought it was great, I didn’t have to spend more money than I already have,” Dillard said. “I work on campus, but I want to save money where I can and use it on other stuff.”

Jazzalynn Perez, evil clown

Jazzalynn Perez, mass communications junior, has used the same bright red tutu to create two different Halloween costumes in the past. This year, she plans to reinvent it once again for a new look.

“I actually got [the red tutu] with an old costume in 2022,” Perez said. “Since it’s a basic red tutu, I have used it in two costumes.”

In 2022, she paired the tutu with a pink satin top, sheer fishnet tights and a small bow and arrow for her cupid look. She completed the look with a red heart headband and reused the costume the following year. In 2024, Perez completely changed the item’s aesthetic to create a rag doll costume. She tucked the tutu under a blue polka-dotted dress with a short, white apron attached and completed the look with red and white knee-high socks.

This year, Perez wants to reuse the tutu for her evil clown costume.

“I find [creating different outfits tied together by the same item] is a great way to stay sustainable and not have to buy a new costume every year,” Perez said. “I feel that most Halloween costumes on Halloween can be easily made at home from your closet.”

Celia Strang, Danny Phantom

Celia Strang, English sophomore, is turning childhood nostalgia into a Halloween costume this year by using pieces from her closet.

“I had white boots in my closet, and then I had this white belt that I had no use for and some gloves,” Strang said. “So, I was like, ‘What can I do that has white, white and white?’”

That led Strang to Danny Phantom, the ghost-fighting cartoon character she rediscovered earlier this year. She tends to go as a character from a cartoon she previously watched, as last year, she found an orange vest and a navy jacket to dress up as Dipper from “Gravity Falls.”

For Danny Phantom, Strang already had the white accessories and only needed to purchase a black long-sleeve shirt and black sweatpants for the character’s signature look. She also plans to complete the look with dramatic green makeup.

Strang said using items from her closet is not just about convenience but also necessity.

“I cannot afford to spend like a hundred bucks on a costume,” Strang said. “If I can make it work without spending money, then I will.”