81° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Downtown pride: San Marcos named Great American Main Street semifinalist

Enrique Lara, Life and Arts Contributor
October 21, 2025
Fenan Moreda
The Downtown San Marcos team poses for a photo after the city becomes a 2026 Great American Main Street Award semifinalist, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, at City Hall.

With culture flowing in the river running through Downtown San Marcos, residents wake up a little brighter on what is now “Downtown San Marcos Day,” knowing they have taken home a title that showcases city pride.

The Downtown San Marcos team accepted the proclamation from Mayor Jane Hughson at city hall on Oct. 8 after becoming a semifinalist in the Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA). Main Street America, a national organization that builds economic power in downtown areas and neighborhood commercial districts, recognized the team’s efforts toward guiding San Marcos’ growth while staying loyal to its modest upbringings by supporting small businesses and keeping the arts and culture alive downtown.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of a city,” Josie Falletta, manager of Downtown San Marcos, said. “We’re so fortunate because we have over 300 businesses downtown and almost all of them are small, locally owned businesses.”

The Downtown San Marcos team emphasized a portion of its success to the businesses that make up San Marcos. It estimates around 70% of downtown businesses are small and locally owned.

“[Smart business owners] are the ones who are donating to local nonprofits,” Falletta said. “When you spend your dollars locally, more of that money stays local because they’re buying supplies from local vendors when they can and are supporting each other.”

According to Falletta, San Marcos continues to blend history preservation and growth with over $150 million reinvested back into the city across 40 years through public and private reinvestment. Being named as a semifinalist ranks San Marcos as one of the top ten main streets nationwide, and it’s the only city from Texas.

The GAMSA recognizes communities that used the Main Street Approach, which offers community-based revitalization initiatives to transform downtown areas. Falletta said every main street program has four broad areas of transformation strategies it focuses on — design, promotion, economic vitality and organization — with the goal of improving the experience of downtown visitors.

At the state level, five of the highest performing main street managers from different areas of the state work together on a leadership council. These cities provide insight to groups like the Texas Main Street Program, which addresses the challenges facing historic downtown commercial districts, within the Texas Historical Commission to influence decisions that improve main streets across the state.

According to Main Street America, it recognized Downtown San Marcos’ 40 years transforming the area through multiple infrastructure improvements and placemaking initiatives, resulting in the reinvestment that brought new residents and historically low vacancy rates to the district.

“We’re using places like San Marcos,” Amy Hammons, the state coordinator for the Texas Main Street program, said. “These are the places that have seen an incredible and encouraging movement by applying the Main Street Approach, and [the Texas Main Street program] wants to use them as an example as we grow our network. With this award, they’re obviously a national example as well.”

The “Greetings from 78666” mural located along the wall of Kissing Alley, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in downtown San Marcos. Kissing Alley is set for renovations this year as part of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. (Star File Photo)

Program projects like “Downtown Alley Reconstruction” are a part of the “10 Year Capital Improvements Plan” and show Downtown San Marcos’ further investment into creating a city that visitors are proud to show off. The current pilot project has plans of implementing green alleys with permeable pavers that filter water as it gets collected before going into stormwater. The project’s second phase, which covers the remaining Kissing Alley area between North LBJ Drive and North Guadalupe St. from East Hutchinson St. to East Hopkins St., will be constructed in 2027, closing vehicular traffic and becoming an alley of public art and landscaping.

Susan Hanson, a retired English senior lecturer, said while the downtown area has not changed much in the past 40 years, she has noticed the increase in bars, restaurants, murals and community activities.

“[Falletta]’s brought a lot of stuff, like concerts on The Square, that we had last summer about this past year and farmers markets,” Hanson said.

Downtown San Marcos continues to create new initiatives and ideas to improve the image of San Marcos and set precedents for further investment and funding projects on how main streets can be treated across the state.

With multiple events happening almost every day from live music to comedy shows to open mic-nights, Downtown San Marcos makes it its mission to become a center of knowledge of what’s happening downtown. Its next major event, Spirit Squared, will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 25. It will be filled with Halloween related activities like community markets, face painting and a showing of “Coco.”

“[San Marcos’ exponential growth over the past 40 years] is really important, especially in a college town when you have so many people who are not going to be here forever,” Hammons said. “[Downtown San Marcos works] with that environment to show people the importance of involving yourself locally, whether it’s coming downtown and joining in a community event or it’s spending your money on a local business so that money stays downtown.”

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Lucille the Chow Chow wears a 70’s flower power outfit for the PALS Pet Fest costume contest Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Plaza Park. PALS’ Pet Fest collected donations of pet food for pets in need.
Star Snaps 10/13 - 10/17
Texas State junior wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) reaches out for a pass against Nicholls State, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats won 35-3.
Takeaways from Texas State football's third straight crushing loss
Vote
2025 General Election voting guide
Student Government President Abby Myers (left), UPD Alternative Programs Coordinator Cat Hoyt (center) and Executive Director of Facilities Brain McKay (right) speak about the Safety Walk at the LBJ Mall on Tuesday, Oct. 14.
Texas State hosts 3rd annual Safety Walk
Texas State junior midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) passes the ball down the field to a teammate versus Arizona State, Aug 24, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State clinch Sun Belt tournament spot in convincing fashion
Texas State freshman quarterback Brad Jackson (8) running the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. Troy would win 48-41.
Bobcats drop third consecutive game in thriller against Marshall
More in L&A_events
A scene from the documentary “The Roping Fools” during First Tuesday Film Series, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at The Price Center at 222 W San Antonio St.
First Tuesday Film Series ‘loops in’ documentary
The banner for the Homecoming Service Project, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, at the Shirley R. Harris Student Lounge at the LBJ Student Center. Donations will go to Southside Community Center at 518 S Guadalupe St., and the deadline is at noon on Oct. 8.
Homecoming service project raises awareness of homelessness
Texas State volleyball team celebrates from the sidelines after watching their teammates score a point, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 3-0 against Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
'Rally at the Net' hypes up volleyball game
An Oklahoma Feather Dancer participates in the dancer grand entry in full regalia at the Sacred Springs Powwow, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at the Meadows Center. The Oklahoma Feather Dance, also knows as the "Fancy Dance," is a popular dance at powwows.
Sacred Springs Powwow continues to guide people through culture
The Wittliff’s music curator Hector Saldaña (left) sits with Selena’s fashion designer and close confidant Martin Gomez (right) during "The Selena Effect," Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in the Alkek Teaching Theater. The event celebrated and discussed Selena's life as a Mexican-American Tejano superstar.
Beauty and the bedazzler: designer reflects on Selena's legacy
Texas State alumnus artist Benjamin H. McVey's "A Glass Vessel Inside Another Inside Another," Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the “Letting the River Spill” exhibition at [TXST] Galleries.
Alumni explore different life experiences at TXST exhibition
More in L&A_General
Private Park sits vacant, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at 313 Nicola Alley. Private Park is available to rent for four hours or a full day and includes cushioned seating, BBQ and fire pits, a treehouse with chalkboards, a swing set and a stage.
Private Park's owner seeks protection of park's legacy of connection
Texas State alumnus Rodrick Hockley (right) sells his grandmother’s homemade sweet-and-spicy pickles for his business Pickley Pickles, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Sewell Park.
TXST alumnus pushes pickles and positivity
Indigenous Cultures Institute plans to return to roots with center
Indigenous Cultures Institute plans to return to roots with center
Review: 'Caught Stealing' hits a grand slam
Review: 'Caught Stealing' hits a grand slam
Concrete industry management freshman Santiago Garza swipes his BobcatCard to pay for a meal at Wing It, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Jones Dining Center. Garza wishes there were more retail swipes but believes it's fair that the meal plan doesn't let him spend money here and he can use Dining Dollars.
Meal plans to offer more budget-friendly options
Bayle's bartender Jade Dobson (Left) shows two new menu items from the "Munchies" menu in front of Bayle's new kitchen with a coworker, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Bayle's at 130 E San Antonio St. The menu items include a hot dog with condiments and a bag of Lay's chips.
Bayle's stirs up excitement with kitchen-to-backyard expansion
Donate to The University Star