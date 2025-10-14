90° San Marcos
Texas State students hold vigil in solidarity with Palestine

Arabella DiChristina, Assistant News Editor
October 14, 2025
Robert Stephenson
“Honor Our Martyrs” Vigil For Palestine event at the Stallions statue Oct. 9th, 2025. People gathered to honor the innocent people who have died in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict. During this gather people led prayers and made speeches.

Texas State students held a candlelight vigil in solidarity with Palestinians who have died in the war in Gaza on Oct. 9 at The Stallions, just hours after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas.

The first phase of the ceasefire was the Israeli military pulling back its troops from Gaza, freeing Israeli hostages, and releasing imprisoned Palestinians, according to AP News.

On the same day, Texas State students gathered at The Stallions at 7 p.m. to hold a vigil in solidarity with the people of Palestine who have died since Oct. 7, 2023.

Saeed Moshfegh, faculty advisor for the Texas State Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC), said he wants the ceasefire to stand.

“I hope that it stands, but we are also a little bit worried. First, it came from Trump that he supported unconditionally, the state of Israel. It doesn’t come from a good heart … and it has been shown that previously Israel broke the ceasefires without any reason,” Moshfegh said. “We hope [that this] time it doesn’t happen and the people of Gaza can live in peace.”

Oct. 7 marked the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, which started the war in Gaza.

Texas State’s Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) organized a candlelight vigil to honor the people of Palestine who have died, starting with prayers and speeches. PSC displayed posters of victims in Gaza with photos, names and the cause of death around The Stallions, along with signs reading “Your right to speech matters. Free Palestine.”

“I feel like the past two years have just been, it’s just been terrible, not just for kids, but for their families … There shouldn’t be newborn children that are going hungry. They’re not a part of any so-called war,” Virgil Harris, childhood education freshman, said.

Each poster served as a memorial for those who lost their lives during the war on Gaza.

On The Stallions, there were candles spread around the posters with bloodied baby clothes and shoes to represent those who have died.

“The candles represent life and hope. As long as there’s a fire burning, there’s always hope and the chance for justice to persevere and thrive,” Damian Estrada, film senior, said.

Toward the end of the vigil, speakers read the names of those who have died and explained how they passed away.

Molly Bexfield, education sophomore, spoke at The Stallions about her experience as a daycare teacher and realizing how the children she cares for are the same size as those in Gaza.

“I remember the children in Palestine, in Congo and Sudan; they deserve a life where their biggest problem is an annoyed daycare teacher,” Bexfield said.

