78° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

TXST talent powers new State Office of Risk Management app

Cady Clements, Life and Arts
August 28, 2025
(From Left to Right) Computer information systems senior Julian Richards, computer science juniors Mark Evola and Heston Montagne, continuity council chair Robert Turner, and associate professor Ted Lehr pose with the new SORM mobile app and certificates, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, at the SORM Symposium in College Station, Texas. (Cady Clements)

Applause echoed through the Texas A&M Les W. Bunte Jr. conference hall as a team of Texas State students took the stage to receive recognition for a new web and mobile app designed for The State Office of Risk Management’s (SORM) annual symposium.

Created in a few months, the app includes features such as interactive schedules, speaker abstracts, attendee contact tools and real-time notifications. These tools made operations more efficient and enhanced the overall experience for the symposium on August 13–15 in College Station.

Ted Lehr, associate professor of computer science and faculty sponsor for the project, said the opportunity for these students arose when SORM contacts offered the project to Texas State students. Lehr reached out to his students and a few Texas State coding clubs with the opportunity, which four students accepted. He said the project offered a challenge beyond what many students had previously encountered and praised the team’s adaptability and resourcefulness.

“I’m delighted with how well they’ve worked together and the product they’re producing,” Lehr said. “There’s something very nice, from a teacher’s perspective, that these students are doing something better than I think they could, because they’re using the tools that are available to them wisely.”

The team consisted of computer science juniors Heston Montagne and Mark Evola, computer information systems senior Julian Richards and computer science alumnus James Cowley. Montagne said they were able to create the app because of the dedication of every member. He believed each person brought a sense of ownership and pride that elevated the final product beyond expectations.

“Everyone on the team was super strong, and we were able to play into everyone’s strengths, and even when someone was struggling… we were always able to reach out to each other,” Montagne said.

The development process came with its share of challenges. Through daily meetings with SORM and the Continuity Council, a collection of public sector professionals that worked with SORM to develop strategies and host the annual symposium, the student team navigated the most intense phases with resilience and collaboration.

Robert Turner, executive sponsor for the project, said the team prioritized building a “minimum viable product,” or a bare-bones version of the app, that included only the essential features needed for it to function effectively within the tight timeline. Once that foundation was solid, the team could expand the app’s capabilities, adding features that weren’t part of the original plan.

Turner said one of his favorite additions, color-coded events by category, was a feature that started almost by accident during development. Its unexpected success became a testament to the team’s adaptability and creative problem-solving.

“[The feature] came up during one of our nightly meetings… the team did a little investigation and said, ‘Oh, yeah, we can make that happen.’ So, we put a little demo together and realized this is something we can do,” Turner said.

SORM oversees risk assessment and continuity planning for state agencies, ensuring essential operations continue during emergencies. The symposium began three years ago with the Continuity Council, which brought agencies together to share innovations and best practices for emergency preparedness. Since then, the symposium turned into a larger exchange of knowledge with many experts in the risk management field.

During the symposium, the app streamlined and transformed the flow of speaker information and contacts between people at the touch of a button.

As the symposium drew to a close, the recognition of the student developers by Turner and SORM served as a celebration of their technical achievement and a testament to the growing role of student-led innovation in public service. With possible plans for future versions, the app’s debut marks a promising shift toward user-centered tools in government operations.

Stephen Vollbrecht, former state risk manager for Texas, reflected on the collaboration, noting that working with younger minds and people dedicated to continued learning leads to unexpected innovation.

“Within institutions, in universities and students in particular, that’s where you really get to see creativity and drive shine,” Vollbrecht said. “You’re always questioning and doing things new because nobody’s told you that you can’t yet.”

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State's volleyball team huddles during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Texas State volleyball 2025: Bobcats look to add one last Sun Belt title
Boko leads the Texas State football team out onto the field to kickoff the Homecoming game to face the Golden Eagles, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
2024-25 Texas State athletics Year in Review
Inside the Cap: Recapped
Inside the Cap: Recapped
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) scores Texas State's first touchdown against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Bobcats beat North Texas 30-28.
Last dance in the Belt: Texas State football seeks to depart Sun Belt as champions
Texas State freshman quarterback Brad Jackson (8) prepares to throw a pass against the Southern Miss defense, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Bobcats beat Southern Miss 58-3.
Brad Jackson named starting quaterback
Students sit waiting to be helped at the Texas State One Stop Office on Aug. 25, 2025. The One Stop Office handles financial aid issues, billing and payments, undergrad admissions and more.
Texas ends in-state tuition for undocumented students
More in L & A features
Professor of practice Kym Fox featured at her retirement party, Friday, March 28, 2025, at University Camp in Wimberley, TX. Photo courtesy of Jessica James.
Friend and mentor: SJMC faculty remember Kym Fox
(From Left to Right) Director Russell K. Reed, Writer Chiderah Uzowulu, Actor Dylan Winters, Producer Xavier Alvarado and Actor Jenny Frame discuss “Hierarchy” in a panel, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at Cinemark Stone Hill Town Center in Pflugerville.
'You need a village': Alumni trio produce, distribute feature film
Review: 'Superman' catapults a newly rebooted DC Universe
Review: 'Superman' catapults a newly rebooted DC Universe
Flyswatters team members Jared Richter (Left) and Gage Smith (Right) paddle in the rapids, Friday, June 13, 2025, at Rio Vista Falls. Photo courtesy of Ashley Landis.
First-time rowers embark on uncharted waters at Texas Water Safari
Review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' blocks a good story with nostalgia
Review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' blocks a good story with nostalgia
Incoming performance freshman Liz Melito poses for graduation pictures, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Prairie Creek. Photo courtesy of Juno Tinsley.
'Right place to be': how incoming freshmen found TXST
More in L&A_General
Yasmin Perez shops with a friend at the Red Bus Bazaar before the showing of the BTS movie at the Food Truck Park picnic area, Saturday, June 28, 2025. John Wilkinson, owner of Howdy Boba which sponsored the BTS themed night, says his love of K-pop inspired the event.
Red Bus Bazaar connects community with monthly markets
A guitarist plays at Alchemy Collective's first show, Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Private Park.
Beyond the storefront: Alchemy Records' next chapter begins
juneteenth
San Marcos community expands on Juneteenth celebration
Mermaid Society of Texas member Angelica Hogan (Left), founder July Holbrook (Center) and Laura Cardona (Right) celebrate the successful end of the 8th Mermaid Capital of Texas Festival by jumping in the San Marcos River, Saturday, May 17, 2025. The Mermaid Society of Texas organizes the festival and inspires river preservation through art, education, and cultural initiatives.
Mermaid Society dives into new environmental programs for river
First Tuesday Film Series debuts documentary on sanitation workers
First Tuesday Film Series debuts documentary on sanitation workers
A rose bouquet rests at the Hays County Veterans Memorial remembrance wall, Monday, May 26, 2025. The arc of plaques has the names of over 1,000 Hays County resident U.S. Military service members and veterans.
San Marcos commemorates fallen service members in Memorial Day Ceremony
Donate to The University Star