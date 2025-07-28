TXST implements pay-to-park at Sewell Park, University Events Center lots

Ryan Claycamp A sign installed at the parking lot for Sewell Park displaying the lots pay-to-park hours on July 28, 2025.

Starting the first week of July, Texas State began allowing individuals without parking permits to pay to park at lots surrounding Sewell Park and the University Events Center.

According to the press release, designated parking will open to the general public on weekends and after 3 p.m. on weekdays with $5 all day parking fees.

University Police Department Chief Matthew Carmichael said enforcing the paid parking rules complements the city’s orders for the San Marcos River access.

“The difference is we’re getting better at enforcement,” Carmichael said. “It recognizes the need for people to park who want to use Sewell Park but doesn’t ruin it for permit holders.”

According to the press release, any Texas State parking permit holder is exempt from paying parking fees.

There will be five parking lots open to the public, which are subject to these fees: R13 in Sewell Park, P13 across Aquarena Springs Drive, P9 bordered by Aquarena Springs Drive and Charles Austin Drive, R41 along Charles Austin Drive and P8 and R14 located across from the University Events Center and Jowers.

All available parking has signs and QR codes with instructions on how to make payments.

According to the University Police Department’s (UPD) Instagram post, they will keep patrolling all lots to ensure they remain safe and accessible.

“This whole idea of this parking transition goes back to painting this picture of a community-based parking system,” Carmichael said. “[Parking tickets] aren’t about the fine. It’s about the harm that we are imposing on one another and who you are impacting.”

Carmichael said UPD is planning to increase enforcement to ensure that permit holders have a place to park and make sure they are parking in their designated areas.

Nailah Redman, dance sophomore, said that she would go to Sewell Park at least once a week and often carpool with her friends.

“It was already a hassle to park [at Sewell], having to cross that busy road just to get to the parking, I’d rather just walk,” Redman said.

Carmichael said that if there are any issues with QR code payments at Sewell to call parking services as they are open 24/7.

According to Parking Services and Police Lieutenant Michele Fox, only the parking lots R13 and R14 open to the public after 3 p.m.

“Those are red lots, and [red lots] are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the red permit holders,” Fox said. “The UEC parking and over in P9 [people] can pay the $5 and park over there anytime.”

Fox is also in charge of the parking enforcement officers. However, since taking over parking services last July, UPD has been able to change the title ‘parking enforcement’ to ‘public safety officer, ’ giving officers more responsibilities.

“So that the person writing the parking ticket could also be the same person giving [students] an emergency ride home,” Carmichael said. “So I don’t silo the employee to writing tickets all day.”

According to Carmichael, there are plans to speed up the appeals process for parking violations and implement parking traffic school as an alternative to paying the full ticket.