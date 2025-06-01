San Marcos commemorates fallen service members in Memorial Day Ceremony

The city of San Marcos held its 22nd annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 26 at the Hays County Veterans Memorial.

The ceremony began with an opening prayer and the playing of the National Anthem, with the San Marcos High School JROTC presenting the colors. After the National Anthem, retired Lt. Colonel Jessica Dunn, the ceremony’s keynote speaker, explained the history of the holiday and its significance.

“You can pay tribute to our heroes during this Memorial Day and in your activities, both with a simple moment of silence, a toast with your preferred beverage… a tipping of your hat, a laying of a coin or flower on a grave,” Dunn said. “Honestly, we all grieve and honor those before us differently. It is honorable to remember those that have sacrificed for our freedom.”

During her speech, Dunn thanked members of the crowd for coming to the ceremony, especially veterans and members of Gold Star Families. She said Memorial Day is often difficult for veterans, as they may be dealing with survivor’s guilt.

“To be frank, many veterans are triggered by this holiday and the playing of Taps, the sounds we have heard all too often. But to you, I call very brave souls,” Dunn said. “I’m very proud of all of you today. This takes great fortitude and strength to really saddle up to the somberness and active reflection that it takes on this holiday to actually reflect on what it represents: death, loss, honor, sacrifice, thankfulness and freedom.”

After Dunn’s speech, veterans, who are also members of the local community, laid out four wreaths at the memorial. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge, an Air Force veteran, laid a wreath provided by the city of San Marcos, while veterans and representatives from the local AMVETS, American GI Forum and VFW chapters presented a wreath donated by their organizations.

After the wreaths were laid, the San Marcos Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) read out all 99 names of the Hays County residents who were Killed In Action since World War I.

During the closing remarks, Brian Acosta, chair of the VAAC, read a letter given to him by the wife of Jim Lanning, a veteran who recently died.

“Never forget their spilled blood still stains the hearts of their loving families and of their comrades who made it back; all who must continue life’s journey without these warriors have to bear the loss,” Acosta read from the letter. “Never forget service to the nation has a cost.”

After Acosta’s closing remarks, the Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band closed the ceremony with the playing of Taps, a song traditionally played during military funerals.