San Marcos commemorates fallen service members in Memorial Day Ceremony

Ryan Claycamp, Life and Arts Contributor
June 1, 2025
Laura Walker
A rose bouquet rests at the Hays County Veterans Memorial remembrance wall, Monday, May 26, 2025. The arc of plaques has the names of over 1,000 Hays County resident U.S. Military service members and veterans.

The city of San Marcos held its 22nd annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 26 at the Hays County Veterans Memorial.

The ceremony began with an opening prayer and the playing of the National Anthem, with the San Marcos High School JROTC presenting the colors. After the National Anthem, retired Lt. Colonel Jessica Dunn, the ceremony’s keynote speaker, explained the history of the holiday and its significance.

“You can pay tribute to our heroes during this Memorial Day and in your activities, both with a simple moment of silence, a toast with your preferred beverage… a tipping of your hat, a laying of a coin or flower on a grave,” Dunn said. “Honestly, we all grieve and honor those before us differently. It is honorable to remember those that have sacrificed for our freedom.”

During her speech, Dunn thanked members of the crowd for coming to the ceremony, especially veterans and members of Gold Star Families. She said Memorial Day is often difficult for veterans, as they may be dealing with survivor’s guilt.

“To be frank, many veterans are triggered by this holiday and the playing of Taps, the sounds we have heard all too often. But to you, I call very brave souls,” Dunn said. “I’m very proud of all of you today. This takes great fortitude and strength to really saddle up to the somberness and active reflection that it takes on this holiday to actually reflect on what it represents: death, loss, honor, sacrifice, thankfulness and freedom.”

After Dunn’s speech, veterans, who are also members of the local community, laid out four wreaths at the memorial. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge, an Air Force veteran, laid a wreath provided by the city of San Marcos, while veterans and representatives from the local AMVETS, American GI Forum and VFW chapters presented a wreath donated by their organizations.

After the wreaths were laid, the San Marcos Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) read out all 99 names of the Hays County residents who were Killed In Action since World War I.

During the closing remarks, Brian Acosta, chair of the VAAC, read a letter given to him by the wife of Jim Lanning, a veteran who recently died.

“Never forget their spilled blood still stains the hearts of their loving families and of their comrades who made it back; all who must continue life’s journey without these warriors have to bear the loss,” Acosta read from the letter. “Never forget service to the nation has a cost.”

After Acosta’s closing remarks, the Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band closed the ceremony with the playing of Taps, a song traditionally played during military funerals.

  • Lupe Rodriguez pins a poppy to the collar of her husband, Vietnam War veteran Eulalio Rodriguez, during the Memorial Day ceremony at Hays County Veterans Memorial, Monday, May 26, 2025. A day honoring departed United States military personnel has existed in some form for over 150 years however, Memorial Day was standardized by Congress in 1971.

    Laura Walker

  • San Marcos High School Air Force JROTC cadets present arms during the posting of the colors while The Star-Spangled Banner is performed in honor of Memorial Day at Hays County Veterans Memorial, Monday, May 26, 2025.

    Laura Walker

  • San Marcos Girl Scouts recite The Pledge of Allegiance during the Memorial Day ceremony at Hays County Veterans Memorial, Monday, May 26, 2025.

    Laura Walker

  • Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee resident Joseph Rodriguez reads the names of Hays County World War II killed in action service members to honor the fallen as part of the Memorial Day ceremony at Hays County Veterans Memorial, Monday, May 26, 2025.

    Laura Walker

  • Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee resident Joel Scott reads the names of Hays County killed in action service members from Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan operations, in order to honor the fallen as part of the Memorial Day ceremony at Hays County Veterans Memorial, Monday, May 26, 2025.

    Laura Walker

  • Josephine Cantu remembers family who were members of the memorial development board at Hays County Veterans Memorial, Monday, May 26, 2025. For 21 years the memorial has been dedicated to Hays County veterans who have served our country.

    Laura Walker

  • A rose bouquet rests at the Hays County Veterans Memorial remembrance wall, Monday, May 26, 2025. The arc of plaques has the names of over 1,000 Hays County resident U.S. Military service members and veterans.

    Laura Walker

  • Kim Whitbeck honors her brother at the Hays County Veterans Memorial remembrance wall, Monday, May 26, 2025. The arc of plaques has the names of over 1,000 Hays County resident U.S. Military service members and veterans.

    Laura Walker

  • Four wreaths are placed in front of the KIA monument in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice at the Hays County Veterans Memorial, Monday, May 26, 2025. The plaque depicts the names of every known Hays County service member killed in action since World War I.

    Laura Walker
