The Edge
70° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

San Marcos Police Department investigating fatal hit-and-run

Staff
May 5, 2025

The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) is actively investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Saturday night, according to a city of San Marcos press release. 

According to the press release, SMPD responded to the scene of the hit-and-run at around 10:46 p.m. on May 3 in the 4200 block of State Highway 123. SMPD found 33-year-old Michael Lamar Rucker of Jonesboro, Ga. dead at the scene. 

The press release stated that the preliminary investigation showed Rucker was hit by two separate vehicles. The first vehicle that hit Rucker drove away, while the second vehicle stayed on the scene and the driver is cooperating with SMPD. 

SMPD is working to find the vehicle that hit Rucker initially and identify the driver. According to the press release, evidence at the scene is consistent with an early 2000s white Ford pickup truck. Additionally, the mirror cap found at the scene has a custom-painted rose design. 

According to the press release, this is the second traffic fatality in San Marcos this year.

Anyone who may have witnessed the situation, has video or has information about the vehicle can contact Sergeant Tony Scott with the Collision Investigation Team at 512-753-2114 or submit an anonymous tip with the Hays County Crime Stoppers. 

This is a developing story. The University Star will update as information becomes available. 

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in breaking
logo
Two students have immigration statuses restored after Trump Administration reverses revocations
Workers demolish the burned Iconic Village apartments Jan.15, 2019, on North LBJ Drive.
Grand jury declines to indict man arrested for Iconic Village arson
Appeals court overturns San Marcos’ marijuana decriminalization ordinance
Appeals court overturns San Marcos’ marijuana decriminalization ordinance
A photo of the Texas State University sign in front of the Performing Arts Center.
Two Texas State students face change in immigration status amid ongoing revocations
Individuals march to the JC Kellam building, Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Texas State. Students rallied for a safer campus for international students and marched to JC Kellam to call on President Kelly Damphousse to make Texas State a sanctuary campus.
Students call for administration to make TXST a sanctuary campus
Texas State maintenance workers clean graffiti off of Old Main, Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Texas State.
TXST investigates vandalism on campus
More in features
Texas State University sign.&#160;
TXST Campus Master Plan approved
Single use containers litter the ground at Sewell Park Thursday, April 10, 2025, during River Fest.
San Marcos begins enforcing can ban
Senior 30: Taking a risk
Senior 30: Taking a risk
Senior 30: DIY zine punk to newspaper published
Senior 30: DIY zine punk to newspaper published
Broadcast Reporter Paul Richardson at the Spring 2025 Grad Fest, Wednesday, March 25, 2025 at the LBJ Student Center
Senior 30: BroadCast Reporter says goodbye to the star
Texas State junior pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) throws a pitch against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats defeated Oklahoma State 4-2.
Bobcat baseball takes series against ULM Warhawks with eyes on a sweep
More in News
Lucciana Choueiry reporting at the immigration protest on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at UT Austin. Her coverage of the protest is published in The Austin Chronicle.
Senior 30: A purpose born in Beirut, written in The Star(s)
Texas State history and journalism senior Jacquelyn Burrer poses, Friday, April 25, 2025, on the quad.
Senior 30: The shortest story I'll ever write
logo
Charges dismissed without prejudice against DeVonte Amerson for 2015 death of TXST student
Fernando Bramhall makes drinks at Maseo Tasting Room and Bar, April 19, 2025, in San Marcos
Local businesses discuss potential tariff effects
The north side of the Texas Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on March 4, 2025.
TXST cancels transportation for social work advocacy trip
Greg Abbott threatens state funding to San Marcos ahead of ceasefire resolution
Greg Abbott threatens state funding to San Marcos ahead of ceasefire resolution
Donate to The University Star