San Marcos Police Department investigating fatal hit-and-run

The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) is actively investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Saturday night, according to a city of San Marcos press release.

According to the press release, SMPD responded to the scene of the hit-and-run at around 10:46 p.m. on May 3 in the 4200 block of State Highway 123. SMPD found 33-year-old Michael Lamar Rucker of Jonesboro, Ga. dead at the scene.

The press release stated that the preliminary investigation showed Rucker was hit by two separate vehicles. The first vehicle that hit Rucker drove away, while the second vehicle stayed on the scene and the driver is cooperating with SMPD.

SMPD is working to find the vehicle that hit Rucker initially and identify the driver. According to the press release, evidence at the scene is consistent with an early 2000s white Ford pickup truck. Additionally, the mirror cap found at the scene has a custom-painted rose design.

According to the press release, this is the second traffic fatality in San Marcos this year.

Anyone who may have witnessed the situation, has video or has information about the vehicle can contact Sergeant Tony Scott with the Collision Investigation Team at 512-753-2114 or submit an anonymous tip with the Hays County Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. The University Star will update as information becomes available.