Texas State Quadball’s journey to a successful season

Ending last year as the 3rd ranked team in the nation, Texas State Quadball hoped to end this season on top.

For the 2024-25 U.S. Quadball Nationals, held in Richmond, Virginia, April 26-27, Texas State Quadball finished third overall with a 4-2 record.

David Avila, Quadball captain, joined the team in 2018 and has witnessed the team’s progression from an unwinnable season to now.

“When I came into this team, I came off a mini hiatus and we had gone on a completely unwinnable season,” Avila said. “We were like 0-10, but each game I have coached these kids, they have grown with every single practice, every single scrimmage, [and] every single run in a mile we do outside of this.”

Last year, the team sent home the then No. 4-ranked Rutgers by coming back with seven unanswered goals.

This year the team made it all the way to the final four, set to face No. 1 Creighton. Previously, the Bobcats have been one of the closest teams to defeat Creighton; however, in a strong matchup, Texas State fell 185-210, ending their national run.

To prepare for nationals, the U.S. Quadball Cup, the team took time outside of their regular practice hours to watch their own matches as well as the opponent, international and major league teams.

“We like to test ourselves on our opponent’s tendencies and what they like to do,” Avila said. “We try to emulate that here at practice as well, so we do a lot of different styles based on who our opposition is.”

This season, the team has been highly successful with their tight-knit bond as the key to their victories. In over 17 games played, Texas State has only recorded two losses, positioning itself as one of the top-ranked teams in the country.

“These guys have been skilled before,” Avila said. “They’ve had the talent, they’ve had the will, but now they have something more, which is each other. I think that’s been a really good testament to how we play.”

Nationals marked the final matches for many of the Texas State players, with many seniors graduating this May.

Theron Ratliff, a computer science senior, is among those Bobcats graduating this year. Ratliff hopes in the coming years, the Quadball team can support and collaborate with other club teams as well as have a big recruitment year.

“We used to have these massive recruitment years, and I’m just hoping going forward we can get that back again so that we could win the next nationals and maybe the next one and the next one and build a program in this sport that is long-lasting and reputable,” Ratliff said.

Quadball, formally known as Quidditch and based on Harry Potter, is a full-contact, gender-inclusive club sport. The team welcomes individuals of all athletic abilities and sports backgrounds.

Electronic media freshman Kai Pacheco said the dynamic of the team has not only been welcoming but motivating in building confidence and progressing with the sport.

“The team is very friendly and family oriented,” Pacheco said. “We’re all very close-knit together, and I think that’s why we play so well when it comes to games.”