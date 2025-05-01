The Edge
88° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Senior 30: The shortest story I’ll ever write

Jacquelyn Burrer, News Reporter
May 1, 2025
Courtesy Photo
Texas State history and journalism senior Jacquelyn Burrer poses, Friday, April 25, 2025, on the quad.

During my time at Texas State, nothing has been more rewarding than being a student journalist. As I step into the professional world as a journalist, I want to take a moment to thank the people who have guided, challenged and inspired me along the way. 

First, a sincere thank you to all of my journalism professors over the years. My first class with Jessica James brought me back into journalism and gave me my first crash course in the world of news. 

Thank you to Gilbert Martinez, whose First Amendment law class taught me what it truly means to be a journalist — to protect free speech, serve the public interest and believe in the power of real journalism. His class inspired me to become the journalist I am today, and I carry those lessons into every story I write. 

Thank you to Laura Krantz, who supported me as I chased down stories, letting me sit on her office floor in full panic mode as I dug through public records. Her guidance, and her frequent, slightly worried, “What are you up to now?” meant more to me than she knows. 

Thank you to Amber Hinsley and Kelly Kaufhold, who taught me the value of visual and multimedia journalism and encouraged me to push beyond my work at Texas State and The Star. Your belief in me gave me the confidence to dream bigger. 

Experience is a crucial part of becoming a journalist, but I know I wouldn’t be where I am without the guidance and endless support of my professors. (And please, I’m begging you, keep answering my emails after graduation.)  

To my friends and colleagues at The Star, thank you. I’m forever grateful to Lucciana Choueiry and Ryan Claycamp, the best editors and even better friends. 

Whether it was cutting down my (way too long) stories or helping me navigate complicated reporting situations, they were always in my corner. I’m holding out hope that we’ll end up working at the same paper again one day. 

A special thank you to Haley Velasco, my first editor at The Star, who welcomed me into the chaos of the newsroom with kindness and guidance. 

And to Marisa Nuñez and Blake Leschber — thank you for trusting me with important stories and helping me grow, even when my word counts got a little out of hand. 

More than anything, these years have taught me that journalism is about more than just telling the story; it’s about making sure people are listening.

So, finally, thank you to the readers and the Texas State community for supporting us. Journalism only works because of you and your belief in the importance of our reporting. 

Thank you again, and keep an eye out for my byline. 

 

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
DEI values must be protected in libraries
DEI values must be protected in libraries
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Aiyana Coleman ranked No.14 first basemen in the country
Texas State senior catcher Ian Collier (25) hitting a home run against UTSA, Tuesday, Apr. 29th, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Roadrunners sweep season series against Bobcats with 18-13 victory
logo
Charges dismissed without prejudice against DeVonte Amerson for 2015 death of TXST student
Fernando Bramhall makes drinks at Maseo Tasting Room and Bar, April 19, 2025, in San Marcos
Local businesses discuss potential tariff effects
New cutline for the degree story: Matthew Jaimes' brothers Michael (Left Center) and Mark (Center Right) pose with his posthumous bachelor's degree in public relations with President Kelly Damphousse (Center), First Lady Beth Damphousse (Left) and Dean of Fine Arts and Communication John Fleming (Right), Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Strahan Arena at the University Events Center.
Texas State offers public posthumous degree ceremonies
More in News
The north side of the Texas Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on March 4, 2025.
TXST cancels transportation for social work advocacy trip
Greg Abbott threatens state funding to San Marcos ahead of ceasefire resolution
Greg Abbott threatens state funding to San Marcos ahead of ceasefire resolution
Inside the Capitol: Senate Bill 37
Inside the Capitol: Senate Bill 37
logo
Two students have immigration statuses restored after Trump Administration reverses revocations
San Marcos City Hall.&#160;
City council narrowly votes to move City Hall north, dog park at risk of relocation
city hall
City council votes to approve downtown housing complex
More in senior-30
Illustrator Devon Crew hangs up his senior thesis pieces, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Joann Cole Mitte.
Senior 30: TXST art student - future trillionaire
PIR Specialist Kimberly Garza poses for a photo, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Old Main.
Senior 30: Better late than never
Opinions Columnist Madison Green poses for a photo, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 at the LBJ Student Center.
Senior 30: A community like no other
Sports Contributor McKenna Ladson poses for a photo at Trauth-Huffman Hall.
Senior 30: Writing my way into sports: my journey
PIR Director Carlota Pulgar poses in Taylor Murphy Hall, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at Texas State.
Senior 30: Finding purpose in The Star
Multimedia Editor Kobe Arriaga poses in front of a Texas State image, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Live Oak Hall.
Senior 30: Writing, Photography and the Field of Dreams: My Path to Graduation
Donate to The University Star