From swimming turtles to soaring dragonflies, ground murals now illustrate San Antonio St., reflecting the natural life of San Marcos.

The Texas State Honors College and Stelos Scholars program, partnered with the city of San Marcos and Michelle Wilson, watercolor artist and muralist, strive to add a splash of color and life with new sidewalk murals that reflect the nature, culture and community found in the city.

“I hope [the community] has an experience of surprise and delight, that they just have a really nice, memorable experience exploring them for the first time,” Peter Tschirhart, associate dean of the Honors College, said.

The initiative to implement these murals started two years ago when the Stelos, an Honors college program that develops leadership and creative skills with travel, workshops and alumni networking, looked for new ways to bring life to under-appreciated areas of the city.

According to Tschirhart, the Stelos brought questions about how to improve San Marcos to city officials. The city gave it a few options and let it decide how to add new life. The Stelos chose to design sidewalk curbs.

“Curb extensions are designed to improve pedestrian visibility along the roadway, but often they’re just left blank and there’s just nothing in them, and a few cities around the country have started to use them as spaces to do creative projects,” Tschirhart said. “We thought there was a great opportunity there, and the city was eager to do that as well.”