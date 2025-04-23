Texas State honors lives at Bobcat Pause

The Bobcat Pause memorial service is an annual event at Texas State that honors the lives of students, faculty, staff and retirees who have passed away over the past year.

On April 17, Bobcat Pause began with a reception and white tables lining the wall that displayed a shining light on the honoree’s personalities—photos of loved ones, prayers and crosses, prized possessions, teddy bears and other memorabilia. Parents, professors, friends and family united to honor and remember the 37 honorees.

Stories filled the room, laughter echoed warmly and moments of silence lingered.

The Torben family gathered to remember Skyler Torben, exercise sports science senior. The Torben family shared memories as the anniversary of her death on April 26 nears.

“It truly gives us a chance to memorialize her in a special way for the university. We’ve been approached by her former classmates, former professors and get to share stories about Skylar,” Skyler’s older sister, Chelsy Ward said. “This [event] gives me hope for the future to see people from her generation, younger or older, giving sympathy towards other families.”

Christian Johnson, engineering and computer science senior and fellow student orientation leaders attended to honor Lam Hoang. Johnson remembered his close friend Hoang and recalls the summers spent together as student orientation leaders at Texas State.

“It was a shock when we heard he wasn’t with us anymore,” Johnson said. “But it’s nice to see that there’s effort put in from everyone. Despite our differences, despite how we might feel about each other, we can connect over someone we lost.”

Before the ceremony, President Kelly Damphousse went to each table, paying his respects to families, friends and colleagues with a hug, handshake and a smile.

“It’s a very personal thing for me because some of them [honorees] were my friends… It’s also touching for me to see how many families are here to recognize their loved ones,” Damphousse said. “It’s bonding time, life is not always happy. Sometimes, it’s sad. So, a family has to come together, lean on each other in difficult times. That’s what today is about.”

At around 6 p.m., Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Valerie Holmes commenced the memorial service with a welcoming statement.

“We come together to pay tribute and celebrate the lives of our fallen bobcats, a loss for our university community,” Holmes said. “We hope you are brought peace and are surrounded by love during this evening’s service.”

Christ Chapel Interfaith Alliance Pastor Jamie Bouzard led a moment of silence to begin the remembrance for the 37 Texas State University family honorees, followed by a “fallen Bobcat” tribute slideshow. Photos of students, faculty, staff and retirees organized the tribute slideshow. Silent sobs, muffled sniffling and emotion hung heavy in the air.

“[Honorees] are all a part of the fabric of our community and will remain so. They say, once a bobcat, always a bobcat, and those words have never been truer than tonight,” Damphousse said.

A musical performance from Texas State’s VocaLibre followed the speeches. VocaLibre performed “Never Alone,” a heartfelt reminder that even in moments of sorrow, the presence of love and connection endures.

“May the angels protect you, troubles neglect you and heaven accept you when it’s time to come home,” VocaLibre sang.

Student Body President Abby Myers read the list of Texas State students who died, Vice Chair David Donnelly read the list of faculty honorees, Staff Council Chair Chad Willis read the list of staff honorees and retired faculty and Staff Association President Bob Gratz read the list of retired honorees. The audience was encouraged to stand or raise their hand when the name of the person they were honoring was called.

Senior Associate Dean of Students Laramie McWilliams concluded the ceremony with closing remarks.

“We also appreciate the opportunities to reflect on the impact that your loved ones had on Texas State University’s community. I am especially thankful for all the conversations that I’ve had with some of you, the stories that you shared and the photos that you sent in,” McWilliams said. “We wish you peace, we wish you comfort and safe travels home.”

Information about this year’s memorial service and a list of honorees can be found on the in memoriam page.

“Neither time nor distance can separate us from the experiences we have shared with those we have lost. As long as our memories endure, their influence will be felt here and in your own lives,” Damphousse said.