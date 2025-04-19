The Edge
Aiyana Coleman ties single season home run record in loss against Troy

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
April 19, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State softball infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) hitting for a bases-clearing single against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Aiyana Coleman tied the Texas State Bobcats’ (30-14, 12-5 Sun Belt) single-season home runs record in a 4-2 loss against the Troy Trojans (28-21, 7-10 Sun Belt) Friday night at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Alyssa Faircloth (13-6) pitched a complete game to take the win for the Trojans. Faircloth struck out four batters and allowed nine walks and five hits.

Analisa Soliz (2-2) started on the mound for the Bobcats, allowing five hits in her three innings pitched. Emma Strood took over for the remaining four innings, allowing three hits. Both Soliz and Strood were able to strike out two batters each.

The Trojans scored three runs in the top of the first to take an early lead over the Bobcats. The Bobcats could not answer this in the bottom of the first, but added two to the board in the top of the second.

Straight into the bottom of the second inning, Coleman stepped up and hit a bomb home run to center field. This marks Coleman’s 15th home run of the season, tying her with Texas State’s single-season record for home runs.

Mayson Garrett and Sydeney Harvey both walked to advance Ciara Trahan to third base. Trahan scored on a wild pitch to close out the second inning.

The Trojans further extended their lead after Megan Loftis scored on a single from Dailynn Motes in the top of the third.

A hit by pitch on Makayla Hall and walks for Karmyn Bass and Trahan brought the Bobcats to a bases-loaded bottom of the seventh. The Bobcats could not add to the board, ending the ballgame with four scoreless innings for the Trojans and Bobcats.

The Bobcats look to take the series win against the Trojans in the final matchup Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

