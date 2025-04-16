Bobcats split season series with Roadrunners

On March 26, Texas State softball (29-13) matched up against UTSA (17-26) in San Marcos. Severe weather caused the game to be halted, leaving the rest of it to be finished when the Bobcats traveled to San Antonio. The game resumed play on Tuesday, April 15 as Texas State finished off a shutout win over the Roadrunners by a 7-0 tally.

Opposite of the first game between the two sides, the originally scheduled midweek contest was all UTSA. The Roadrunners Ava Eldridge stifled the Bobcat offense all night, tossing a four hit shutout, helping lead UTSA to a 6-0 victory Tuesday evening in San Antonio.

Through the first four innings of Tuesday’s contest, neither side could crack the scoreboard. The Bobcats were unable to get on the board in the fifth before UTSA finally put a number up on the board in the bottom half of the fifth courtesy of an RBI double off the bat of Skylar Rucker.

Texas State failed to answer in the top of the sixth, heading into the home half of the inning still down 1-0. Unfortunately for Texas State, UTSA separated themselves from the Bobcats in the sixth with a five spot.

A single, followed by a Bobcat error, allowed by the first two batters of the inning to reach. UTSA cashed in immediately following the Texas State error, as the next batter of the inning drove in the two runners on base with a two-RBI single. Maddy Azua set the next two batters she faced down as she got closer to getting out of the inning with just the two runs allowed.

A walk and a home run then killed Azua’s chances of escaping the inning with limited damage. Azua uncharacteristically gave up four earned runs on two hits in her one inning of work.

Texas State went down in order in the seventh, ending their night in San Antonio on a sour note. With the loss to UTSA, the Bobcats moved to 5-8 on the road, a drastically different look than their 22-3 home record.

Texas State returns home this week for a series with Troy (27-20). Troy is coming off a series loss to Georgia Southern and a midweek loss to the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

First pitch of the series opener between the Bobcats and Trojans is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be streaming on ESPN+.