Dealmakers and breakers: TXST students share green and red flags

Green and red flags are signs that determine how people form new friendships or pursue romantic relationships. While green flags are characteristics or traits that would cause an interest in pursuing a relationship with someone, red flags are attributes that would cause someone to avoid another person.

The University Star reached out to Texas State students about their green and red flags through a social media poll posted on its Instagram page.

Charlie Daniels

A green flag for Charlie Daniels, mass communication junior, is knowing how to cook.

“Cooking isn’t a gender-based skill,” Daniels said. “Everyone should know how to cook as it’s an essential skill. It’s easy to tell who can cook and who can’t once you get to college.”

Daniels’ red flag flies when someone struggles to find a good balance between friendships and romantic relationships.

“Losing connections with your friends while dating or letting your friends dictate your every move isn’t an admirable quality,” Daniels said. “If it’s a major problem, I’ll voice my opinion, but if they get super rude about it I know I shouldn’t pursue a relationship with them.”

Paige Moore

Paige Moore’s, education junior, green flag is when a guy is in tune with his emotions and can freely express how he feels. Her boyfriend allows her into his world by sharing what makes him happy or may upset him.

“If he’s super excited about a football game he shares that with me and brings me into his world,” Moore said. “I feel like in our culture we allow men to open up about anything, so I’m happy to be with someone who’s confident with his emotions.”

Moore believes that finance majors are a red flag because she thinks they only care about money and those beliefs don’t not align with hers.

“When it comes to a guy in finance, it’s really just a stereotype that they only care about money,” Moore said. “I don’t mean to hate on anyone who’s in finance, it’s from my own experience. It doesn’t work for me.”

Lillie Kelso

Lillie Kelso, English sophomore, loves a good conversation. Effort and consistency are a green flag to her. Getting Kelso her favorite drink when she’s upset lets her know someone is thinking about her and reassures her.

“I obviously want effort in a conversation, but I also want effort in other aspects,” Kelso said. “It doesn’t have to be a crazy, outgoing, roses or a limo.”

Kelso finds it very frustrating when a potential or current partner can’t engage in good conversation. She tends to avoid people who may struggle or don’t put in the effort to have a conversation.

“I want questions, confirmations and effort,” Kelso said. “Don’t just ask how my day is, ask about my day.”

Robert Stokes

Robert Stokes, music education freshman, said his green flag is when a person is truthful and transparent.

“When I talk to someone I usually get this feeling in the back of my head where I feel like they’re withholding something from me,” Stokes said.

Stokes’s red flag is when someone knowingly holds back information from him.

“I can work past something if you tell me straight up,” Stokes said. “On a personal level, it makes me feel stupid or makes me feel like I’m not mature enough to handle who you are.”