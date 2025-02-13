39° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Dealmakers and breakers: TXST students share green and red flags

Marcus Bracken, Life and Arts Contributor
February 13, 2025
Dealmakers and breakers: TXST students share green and red flags
Sophia Gerke

Green and red flags are signs that determine how people form new friendships or pursue romantic relationships. While green flags are characteristics or traits that would cause an interest in pursuing a relationship with someone, red flags are attributes that would cause someone to avoid another person.

The University Star reached out to Texas State students about their green and red flags through a social media poll posted on its Instagram page.

Charlie Daniels

A green flag for Charlie Daniels, mass communication junior, is knowing how to cook.

“Cooking isn’t a gender-based skill,” Daniels said. “Everyone should know how to cook as it’s an essential skill. It’s easy to tell who can cook and who can’t once you get to college.”

Daniels’ red flag flies when someone struggles to find a good balance between friendships and romantic relationships.

“Losing connections with your friends while dating or letting your friends dictate your every move isn’t an admirable quality,” Daniels said. “If it’s a major problem, I’ll voice my opinion, but if they get super rude about it I know I shouldn’t pursue a relationship with them.”

Paige Moore

Paige Moore’s, education junior, green flag is when a guy is in tune with his emotions and can freely express how he feels. Her boyfriend allows her into his world by sharing what makes him happy or may upset him.

“If he’s super excited about a football game he shares that with me and brings me into his world,” Moore said. “I feel like in our culture we allow men to open up about anything, so I’m happy to be with someone who’s confident with his emotions.”

Moore believes that finance majors are a red flag because she thinks they only care about money and those beliefs don’t not align with hers.

“When it comes to a guy in finance, it’s really just a stereotype that they only care about money,” Moore said. “I don’t mean to hate on anyone who’s in finance, it’s from my own experience. It doesn’t work for me.”

Lillie Kelso

Lillie Kelso, English sophomore, loves a good conversation. Effort and consistency are a green flag to her. Getting Kelso her favorite drink when she’s upset lets her know someone is thinking about her and reassures her.

“I obviously want effort in a conversation, but I also want effort in other aspects,” Kelso said. “It doesn’t have to be a crazy, outgoing, roses or a limo.”

Kelso finds it very frustrating when a potential or current partner can’t engage in good conversation. She tends to avoid people who may struggle or don’t put in the effort to have a conversation.

“I want questions, confirmations and effort,” Kelso said. “Don’t just ask how my day is, ask about my day.”

Robert Stokes

Robert Stokes, music education freshman, said his green flag is when a person is truthful and transparent.

“When I talk to someone I usually get this feeling in the back of my head where I feel like they’re withholding something from me,” Stokes said.

Stokes’s red flag is when someone knowingly holds back information from him.

“I can work past something if you tell me straight up,” Stokes said. “On a personal level, it makes me feel stupid or makes me feel like I’m not mature enough to handle who you are.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Farber & Laws earn high rankings by D1Baseball
Sophomore runner Abigail Parra makes her way to the finish at the Old Glory Gallop in Grand Prairie, Texas, Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Three Bobcats earn SBC weekly honors
Texas State graduate guard Dylan Dawson (0) looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to during the men's basketball game against Arkansas State University, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats lose five straight, what seems to be the problem?
The Texas State Softball team huddles awaiting their game against Lipscomb University on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's opening weekend
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Burke captures a runner-up finish at first tournament of the spring season
Right swipe, wrong intentions: TXST community discusses online dating culture
Right swipe, wrong intentions: TXST community discusses online dating culture
More in L & A features
Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse and his wife Beth Damphousse kick off the Texas State football game against UTSA by riding a motorcycle onto the field, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at UFCU Stadium. Bobcats beat the Roadrunners 49-10.
Damphousses reflect on 37 years of love
PAWS for POTS faculty advisor Amber Cantu (Left) and PAWS for POTS President Ravyn Benfield (Right) welcome members to the inaugural club meeting, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in the LBJ Student Center.
‘Advocating for themselves’: students form organization for chronic conditions
Bobcat Crawfish Co. founders Riley Mella (Left) and Jagger Lechler (Right) stir crawfish, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in San Marcos. Photo courtesy of Riley Mella.
Student-run business bring Louisiana flavor to San Marcos
Theatre student provides space for comedy
Theatre student provides space for comedy
Bikini Truck Stop drummer Bella Sera (Left) and guitarist/bassist Garrett Stacha (Right) film promotional material for their upcoming single release, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the New Braunfels Travel Center. Photo courtesy of Eric Wendt.
Band acknowledges truck drivers with musical debut
Artist Mathew Mazzotta's sculpture “LOCAL HABITAT,” Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, on top of Cibolo Hall.
Public art committee completes four new artworks on campus
More in L&A_General
Local drag queen Calor performs at The Davenport, the new event will occur at Eden on Feb. 14. Photo courtesy of Christopher Paul Cardoza.
'A Brunch of Drag' returns to San Marcos
'Romeo and Juliet' cast members rehearse a scene, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.
'Romeo and Juliet' portrays brutal world
Southwest Texas students and San Marcos residents attend The Taproom’s opening night, Saturday, Dec. 31, 1994, at The Taproom in San Marcos. Photo courtesy of The Taproom.
The Taproom celebrates 30 years as community staple
Susan Meiselas considers a question posed by a student during the post-lecture Q&A, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at the Wittliff Collections.
Photographer’s exhibition marks 34 year anniversary with Wittliff display
Business management alumnus John Sorsby does a behind-the-scenes photoshoot of creating his videos, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2024, at McKinney Falls State Park in Austin. Photo courtesy of Madison Wickham.
Alumnus visits all state parks in a year
(From Left to Right) Mark, Henry, Julie, and Michael Jaimes stand with images of Matthew Jaimes and his degree, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Strahan Arena. Photo courtesy of Rene Aguirre.
Jaimes family remembers TXST student upon receiving posthumous degree
Donate to The University Star