San Marcos celebrates annual Veterans Day Parade

San Marcos honored Veterans Day with its annual parade bringing the community together to remember those who served on Nov. 9. Families packed the city’s Downtown Square as over 50 parade entries passed through the streets.

Members of Donaciano Cervantez’s family attended the parade to honor his memory and service in the Army during World War II. Each year, they set up a booth with a photo of him in his uniform and provide donuts and coffee to veterans who come by.

Rachel Martinez, daughter of Cervantez, said events like the parade can serve as a way to teach younger generations about veterans’ stories and create more respect for the country.

“As you can see, some of our veterans on our float are World War II vets,” Martinez said. “Our younger generation really doesn’t know their stories, and it’s important that we sit and talk with them and listen to their stories.”

Among the crowd were several veterans who, like many others, took a moment to reflect on their service while watching the parade. One of them was Andrew Kretschmar, a Marine who served on active duty from 1981 to 1985.

Kretschmar said it’s always good to bring everybody together for any reason, especially for a cause like rejoicing and remembering fallen soldiers and family members.

“It’s important to remember the heritage and all we’ve done for the country and keep people motivated and maybe keep serving in the future, too,” Kretschmar said.

While Veterans Day is officially observed on Nov. 11, San Marcos has a tradition of holding its parade each year on the Saturday before, allowing locals to gather and reflect on the significance of the day.

“We pray for their abundant blessings, for their selfless service, sacrifices they made and the trials they have endured,” Mike Hollifield, chaplain of the San Marcos Police Department, said in the prayer before the parade. “May each be deeply appreciated by this community, let none feel forgotten or overlooked.”

Entries in the parade include the grand marshal, different officials from the Hays County Commissioners Court, different schools, including San Marcos High School, Wonderland School and San Marcos Academy and veterans from different branches, some of whom served in World War II.

The streets were full long before the parade began, as A Capella Unlimited, a local community choir, performed. This was the 10th time A Capella Unlimited sang at the Veterans Day Parade, with Katy Dane, A Capella Unlimited member and Texas State alumni, stating this year’s turnout was the largest that she saw in years.

“We have a number of veterans that are in our choir… so part of [playing at the Veteran’s Day Parade] is because it relates closely to our experience as people, but also just to be a part of the San Marcos community,” Dane said. “It really helps us to connect with our own San Marcos people.”

Jamie Lee Case, San Marcos Parks and Recreation director, and Peter Baen, the parade’s official volunteer emcee, narrated the pre-parade and parade activities.

Baen said events like the parade give the community an opportunity to come out and celebrate life, liberty and the pursuit of freedom. Case said the parade brings the community for one central purpose of pride.

“[Veterans] served their country, their families have also served by virtue of supporting them whenever they’re abroad,” Case said. “This is just our way of honoring their sacrifices made over the years and we just look forward to doing this every year.”