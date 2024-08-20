81° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Categories:

Preserving their stories: educational veteran program begins work

Carlene Ottah, Life and Arts Editor
August 20, 2024
Combat veteran and Texas State alumnus Heriberto Arambula discusses the healing power of storytelling and the importance of veterans being able to share their stories, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Photo courtesy of University Libraries.

In the next few years, Alkek One will feature an immersive gallery space full of narratives, interview transcripts, audio and visual materials of 50 historically underrepresented (HUR) veterans.

University Libraries and the School of Social Work received a $344,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Katherine Selber, a School of Social Work professor, and Kelly Clary, a School of Social Work assistant professor, act as the principal investigators of the grant, while University Libraries are key personnel. Both parties will spend a year collecting and organizing the stories of the veterans buried in Veterans Affairs-funded cemeteries in Central Texas, Killeen and Corpus Christi.

The idea stemmed from Khoi Nguyen, an emerging technology supervisor, who spent his professional life elevating the stories of the underrepresented such as members of the Civil Rights Movement and the LGBTQ Movement. As a boat refugee coming to the U.S. from Vietnam, he wanted to find out who laid the foundations for his rights, which led him to the veterans and their sacrifice.

“[University Libraries and the School of Social Work] owe it to their family to never have what they contribute forgotten, and especially connecting with the younger generation to that generation to show them that we care,” Nguyen said. “We care deeply, and it’s important for us to do what we can to preserve the stories.”

John Kelley, the Veterans Land board director, introduced the grant to Nguyen in 2022. Nguyen brought the idea to Andrew Rechnitz, the technology engagement director, who approved it. Rechnitz recalled how deeply invested Nguyen was with veterans and could relate to his personal story.

“Everybody is connected in some way or another to a veteran,” Rechnitz said. “One of the great things about this focus is in a fairly politically divided country, this is something that cuts across the aisle and that everybody can get invested involved in.”

Kristin Van Diest, the head of special collections and archives, later joined the project when she was the digital publishing librarian. She resonated with the mission because she had a personal history with veterans. Van Diest wanted to make sure students with veteran or military connections have a place to share their stories with someone who recognizes what they went through.

“I want to support finding a home for these stories and being involved in that process,” Van Diest said.

Many community events will bring awareness to the project. Van Diest helped build an open educational resource to teach students and teachers how to conduct these interviews. Heriberto Arambula, a combat veteran and Texas State alumnus, acted as the liaison to the veteran communities.

While there will be best practices for conducting interviews, Nguyen said the most important practice is to give students the skill sets and educators needed to deal with being sensitive and knowledgeable. A significant part of the process is recruiting and training student veterans to conduct interviews with family members of the buried veterans.

“We’re also providing that sort of safety to the families,” Van Diest said. “While they’re having those conversations, the interviewer often should have some understanding of what they might have gone through.”

After collecting the interview materials, next year a summer institute will train teachers in the area on how to use them. The grant requires the curated stories to be included in the Veteran Legacy Memorial, an online repository for millions of veterans. While the library will consist of an oral history collection and interview instructions in its archives, it also plans an immersive exhibition to display some of the stories in 2027 by renovating its old TV studios.

Though the grant will last one year, the project is expected to expand past the initial 50 HUR veteran stories.

“Our mission is to be an open and inviting university initiative to get stories from veterans and their families, so I will imagine it will continue way long after the grant’s over,” Nguyen said.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball during the game against Oklahoma State Thursday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Dunch scores first career goal in 2-1 season-opening loss
The Texas State volleyball team gathers together after a point against UTSA, Saturday, Aug. 19. 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Volleyball 2024 season preview
San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge answers questions from the press about body camera footage in Malachi Williams' shooting on Aug. 8, 2024 at SMPD in San Marcos.
San Marcos police reveal footage of Malachi Williams' death
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the Coastal Carolina game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Volleyball ranked first on Pre-Season Coaches Poll
uStarlogo
Grand jury clears SMPD officer in shooting of homeless man
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball down the sideline during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State women's soccer 2024 season preview
More in L & A features
TXST Camerata bands non-music majors together to play music
TXST Camerata bands non-music majors together to play music
Musicians Ollie Ansley (left), Haddon Stauffer (center), and Cole Thomas (right) perform music off of Stauffer's album "Light," Wednesday, May 17, 2024, at Private Park. Photo courtesy of Christopher Kopen.
San Marcos musicians band together for summer album releases
Cafe owner Krendi Harmon stands in front of new sign at Cafe Cortado Friday, June 28, 2024, at 221 North Street.
European-inspired coffee shop works to build community in San Marcos
Advertising senior Kayla Jones (center right) poses for a photo alongside Calaboose President Jo Ann Parsons (left) and members of the Holt family (center left, right) after being recognized for receiving the Dr. Elvin Holt Professor Emeritus Calaboose Scholarship, Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the Cephas House in San Marcos.
Holt Scholarship continues contributions through lifelong passions
Volunteer Mary O'Hara separates trash, Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Rio Vista Park.
Clean up your own mess: group picks up trash left in San Marcos River
Freddy C's Lounge and Patio Bar sits at the corner of the square on East Hopkins Street, Sunday, July 7, 2024.
The Square: a cornerstone of SMTX entertainment
More in L&A_General
"He was an icon": San Marcos remembers local bird
"He was an icon": San Marcos remembers local bird
Mathematics education doctorate student Stephanie Tarigan (center) works with Miller Middle School students, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Texas Mathworks Honors Summer Math Camp.
International students' experiences with Texas State resources
A standup paddleboarding tour group paddles across the water, Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Spring Lake. Photo courtesy of the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.
Spring Lake tours offer educational opportunities
Dave Mesa (left) works on a client, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Tattoo Emporium. Photo courtesy of Dave Mesa.
Local piercer retires after 25 years
San Marcos community members attend Love's Palette, Friday, June 7, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center. This year's Love's Palette is the San Marcos Art League's 2nd annual Pride Month art exhibition.
"Love's Palette" showcases LGBTQ artists' talent
BOBCATShadow provides one-day jobs for students
BOBCATShadow provides one-day jobs for students
Donate to The University Star